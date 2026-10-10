Staff Picks: Predicting Which Team Wins in Kansas Football vs. Utah Showdown

While Kansas technically opened conference play last month in London versus Arizona State, the Jayhawks will officially begin Big 12 games tonight in a road clash at Utah. The No. 12-ranked Utes are undefeated and the favorites to win the league this year.

Regardless of how well the Jayhawks played a week ago in their 55-0 victory over MTSU, the stakes are completely different against this dominant Utah squad. Lance Leipold's group faces a serious test that should be telling of how they perform over the next handful of contests.



Ahead of kickoff, our staff at Kansas on SI made their final score predictions for this showdown. Scroll through each of our picks and check back after the game to see whose projection was the closest.

Kansas vs. Utah Football Score Predictions

Sep 4, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Kansas Jayhawks helmet against the LIU Sharks prior to a game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joshua Schulman: Utah 28, Kansas 16 (Season Record: 4-0)

Right now, there are very few, if any, losses projected for Utah over the remainder of its schedule. Aside from what could be a Big 12-deciding matchup with BYU next month, the Utes will be heavily favored in their remaining games. With that said, I think there will be a rest-versus-rust factor tonight. Kansas' spirits are high after its dominant showing last week, and Utah is well-rested off a bye but could take some time to settle in.



Where I'm skeptical of KU here is the conditions surrounding the game. Not only will there be a late kickoff time, but there are also expected to be extreme winds and potentially some rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel. KU's severe special teams deficiencies could play a big part in this one. The odds obviously don't look great for the Jayhawks, and it would be foolish to pick them outright. However, I think they will keep it close throughout the evening before ultimately faltering in the second half against a superior Utah defensive unit. — Schulman

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dillon Davis: Utah 38, Kansas 17 (Season Record: 3-1)

The Jayhawks are coming off an impressive shutout against Middle Tennessee State but that does little to make me think they're going to make this a close contest in Salt Lake City. The Utes are a top 15, undefeated team for a reason and they're coming off a bye week too.



They've beaten every team they've faced by double digits so far this season and they have one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Devon Dampier. I think the KU defense gets a bit of a reality check and the Utes take care of business in this one. — Davis

Nick Springer: Utah 27, Kansas 14 (Season Record: 2-2)

Oct 3, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold looks on during the fourth quarter against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah is the best team in the conference to start the season. The Utes are undefeated and really haven’t been challenged at all so far in 2026. It’s a whiteout primetime game for Isaiah Marshall’s first true road start. The biggest key in this game will be how well the Jayhawks start. Utah is outscoring opponents 54-3 in the first quarter so far this season. KU must match that energy early. The Jayhawks will have to establish the run early to help Isaiah Marshall. If this game comes down to him using his arm I don’t feel good about it.



Defensively, this will be the biggest test for DK McDonald’s unit. McDonald called RB Wayshawn Parker the best in the Big 12 earlier this week, and he’s coming off a monster performance against Iowa State. Devon Dampier has done a nice job of protecting the football so far this season as well. KU’s stars on defense will have to make big plays. I think Utah will be in Arlington this December and I think the Utes will defend home turf in a late night game. Regardless, this will still be a good opportunity to see how KU matches up against the conference’s best right at the beginning of Big 12 play. — Springer

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