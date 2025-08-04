KANSAS

Super Bowl-Winning Coordinator Makes Appearance at Kansas Practice

The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator stopped by Kansas football's practice this morning to watch the Jayhawks.

Joshua Schulman

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on the sidelines in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
A well-known figure in the state of Kansas made an appearance at the Jayhawks' practice facility on Monday morning.

Matt Nagy, who has won two Super Bowls as offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs, was seen talking with KU coach Lance Leipold.

Nagy has spent nearly two decades in the NFL as an assistant or head coach, more notably leading the Chicago Bears from 2018-2021 to a 34-31 record.

However, he returned to KC in 2022 for his second stint with the Chiefs and helped contribute to consecutive Super Bowl victories in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles and Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.

His son, Tate, committed to Kansas out of Blue Valley West as a 3-star prospect and is set to begin his freshman year with the Jayhawks. In the video shared by KSHB 41 News' Matt Foster, Matt is found watching Tate and speaking to Leipold on the sidelines.

The timing of Nagy’s visit comes less than two weeks into fall camp. Having an NFL voice on hand, even briefly, could be crucial for KU’s offseason training efforts.

The Jayhawks are set to begin the 2025 season on Aug. 23 in a Week 0 matchup against Fresno State inside the newly-renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

