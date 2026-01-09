Three Biggest Kansas Football Transfer Additions This Offseason

The offseason did not get off to a great start for the Kansas Jayhawks, as several key contributors entered the transfer portal before it officially opened. Lance Leipold's group also lost a significant amount of talent on both sides of the ball to graduation, making it crucial for the coaching staff to replenish the roster.



Since the portal opened last week, however, the Jayhawks have done a terrific job adding new talent. KU has brought in 17 players via the transfer portal, many of whom are coming from high-major programs.

While several of them will play key roles next season, these three additions stand out the most so far.

KU's Three Biggest Transfer Additions So Far

Aug 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Tre'Von McAlpine (95) recovers a fumble by Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (not pictured) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

3. Tre'Von McAlpine (Tulane)

McAlpine is an imposing presence who committed to the Jayhawks from Tulane. Standing at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, the former Texas Tech interior lineman was a force for the Green Wave, finishing the season with 35 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, and a fumble recovery.



He played a significant role in the run game and consistently helped clog the interior. McAlpine should provide Kansas with a much-needed anchor up the middle, and his previous Big 12 experience suggests he can make an immediate impact in Lawrence.

2. Connor Stroh (Texas)

Stroh is an offensive line transfer from Texas who should immediately slot into the starting line rotation in 2026. He started five games for the Longhorns in 2025, all at the left guard position before he was replaced midseason.



A former 3-star prospect out of high school, he stands at an imposing 6-foot-7, 341 pounds, making him a force to be reckoned with. Stroh is currently rated as 247 Sports' No. 226 overall player in the transfer portal and the No. 13 interior offensive lineman.

He should see playing time for the Jayhawks and could replace Bryce Foster as the next former SEC standout to excel at KU.

1. Nik McMillan (Buffalo)

McMillan committed to the Jayhawks on Thursday and should now step in as the WR1 in Lawrence.



The Buffalo transfer was outstanding in 2025, finishing the season with six consecutive games of 100 or more receiving yards. He ended the year with 62 receptions, 981 yards, and three touchdowns as the Bulls' top target.

Sep 2, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Nik McMillan (17) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

McMillan was one of the better deep threats in the country and excelled in contested-catch situations. He and Cam Pickett should form KU's top receiving duo moving forward, regardless of who is under center, though Isaiah Marshall is the likely quarterback.