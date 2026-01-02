Three Kansas Football Players With Important Transfer Decisions

The long-awaited college football transfer portal window officially opens today, marking what should be one of the most chaotic days of the year across the sport. While hundreds of players have already announced their intentions to hit the open market, they will now officially enter their names and begin exploring their options.



In addition to departures, there will also be news regarding players opting to return to their current schools. Some outlets may refer to this as "re-signing" or negotiating a new NIL deal, similar to what we see in professional sports.

Kansas has already lost several key pieces to the portal, making it imperative that the Jayhawks bring back these three standouts for next season.

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold applauds on the sidelines during the first half of the game against West Virginia Mountaineers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Dak Brinkley

As a redshirt freshman, Brinkley showed why he was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school. He finished his first season with 5.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in a reserve role.



Now that Dean Miller has graduated, the Texas native has a clear path toward a starting spot. However, with three years of eligibility remaining, Brinkley would be a highly coveted asset if he were to enter the portal.

Lance Leipold and his staff must prioritize retaining him to keep the defensive line strong.

2. Leroy Harris III

Harris is another edge rusher KU cannot afford to lose. The former FCS All-American made a massive impact in 2025, leading the team with 4.5 sacks while adding 6.5 tackles for loss and eight passes defended.



At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Harris is a physical specimen on the front four. He showed flashes reminiscent of former Jayhawk Austin Booker with his gifted physical frame and speed as a pass rusher.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Leroy Harris III (33) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Harris has legitimate NFL potential, and bringing him back would be crucial. If both Harris and Brinkley return in 2026, KU would immediately have one of the better pass-rushing duos in the conference.

1. Cam Pickett

On the offensive side of the ball, Pickett is a must-keep player for the coaching staff. He finished up his first season as a Jayhawk with 45 receptions for 476 yards and three touchdowns.



While injuries kept him sidelined at times, Pickett would likely become the top receiving option for whoever starts at quarterback next season. This is especially important if Isaiah Marshall enters the season as the signal-caller, as he will already have formed some chemistry with him.

He can line up both in the slot and on the outside, offering valuable versatility and making him an important piece for Kansas to retain.