Three Key Players To Watch Out for on West Virginia
The Kansas Jayhawks are back in The Booth this Saturday to take on a tough conference opponent in West Virginia. KU is looking to bounce back after a loss to Missouri in Colombia.
Luckily for the Jayhawks, the mistakes made can be fixed easily, as it was just a few poor performances from players and the staff that held them back from winning the Border Showdown.
Now, home-field advantage is always a factor, but West Virginia is no team to take lightly. In fact, no Big 12 opponent the Jayhawks face should be taken lightly.
Nonetheless, if the Jayhawks play their game the right way, they have a high chance of taking care of business this Saturday. This will include slowing down three key players from West Virginia.
1. Darrian Lewis
Darrian Lewis is the starter in the strong safety position. He seems to find himself all over the field.
Already this season, Lewis has 21 total tackles with 10 being solo and 11 being assisted. He has also racked up two interceptions and returned them for 41 total yards.
When Jalon Daniels is on the run, Lewis will be a player he needs to keep his eye on.
2. Cam Vaughn
Vaughn is a new face to Mountaineer fans, as he is a transfer from Jacksonville State.
For the Gamecocks last year, he was the leading wide receiver. This year so far, Vaughn has 12 receptions, totaling 204 yards and a touchdown.
There’s no doubt he will be one of, if not the most targeted receiver for Nicco Marchiol on Saturday.
3. Tye Edwards
Tye Edwards is a running back who is taking a big role after the season-ending injury to Jahiem White.
Edwards, who is a University of Northern Iowa transfer, had an outstanding game last week, rushing for 141 yards and three touchdowns.
This is nothing new to him though, as last year he rushed for over 1,000 yards and racked up six touchdowns. Each year, he has improved his numbers by a large amount.
Edwards has all the tools to be dangerous in the backfield this season, especially with an opportunity as big as the one he has now. The Jayhawks need to monitor him as much as possible.
Kansas On SI Final Verdict
This is playing out to be a very solid contest. West Virginia is coming off a win against Pittsburgh, and the Jayhawks are coming off a bye week.
Despite how the numbers looked for Kansas against Missouri, the Jayhawks were in the game and truly had a chance to take it home.
Now with a bye week, Lance Leipold and his crew have a chance to reset before hosting the Mountaineers in The Booth. It’s always good to be back home, but especially this season, as the Jayhawks have gotten things done in Lawrence so far.