Three Quick Thoughts on Kansas Football's Initial Depth Chart
After months of waiting, the Kansas Jayhawks football season is almost here.
Fans have been receiving sprinkles of information throughout the offseason about potential breakout candidates and top performers, but it all came together on Monday when the team released its initial depth chart for the Week 0 contest against Fresno State.
Most of the depth chart was in line with what Lance Leipold has been saying since fall camp, especially for the offensive line and linebacker unit.
Still, there were several surprises that caught the attention of Jayhawk fans. Here are three quick thoughts on the first official depth chart of the season.
Unexpected Wide Receivers Emerge
Emmanuel Henderson Jr. was always expected to be WR1, but the rest of the wide receiver depth chart looks far different from what was anticipated.
The projected slot receivers are redshirt senior Doug Emilien or Ball State transfer Cam Pickett, who many thought would lock down the role. That suggests Pickett has not separated himself from the group the way he was expected to in fall camp.
On the outside, Keaton Kubecka was listed above Albany transfer Levi Wentz as the two share an “or” designation.
Seeing Kubecka and Emilien in position to play was unexpected but makes sense since they are returning players.
The most surprising absence is Columbia transfer Bryson Canty and Nebraska transfer Jaidyn Doss. Instead, former Syracuse wideout Bryce Cohoon was listed as Henderson’s backup, a player who has barely been mentioned this offseason.
Canty has been dealing with an injury, and Doss was a late transfer addition to the roster. But this is a massive development at one of the most competitive position groups.
Returning Cornerbacks Lead Depth Chart
For most of the offseason, the belief was that DJ Graham II would hold down the top cornerback spot.
However, with the release of the first depth chart, that is no longer the case. Sophomore Jalen Todd and redshirt freshman Austin Alexander were named the two starting cornerbacks.
Both were highly touted recruits in KU’s 2024 class and should now be ready to take on a major role, following the footsteps of Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson.
Todd recorded nine tackles and two pass deflections last year, so his progression was expected, but Alexander’s emergence is more surprising — especially since it pushes Graham and Alabama transfer Jahlil Hurley down the depth chart.
Hurley is now listed as the fourth cornerback, so he may need to fight his way back into the rotation.
It is still possible that experience wins out over the course of the season, but this is an encouraging sign for the development of two former high school commits.
No Clear Top Tight End
The tight end position remains a question mark heading into the opener. DeShawn Hanika, Carson Bruhn, Boden Groen, and Leyton Cure were all listed on the depth chart with no clear order.
This is not too surprising, considering tight ends often provide different skill sets.
Hanika and Bruhn are more all-around players, while Cure is more of a blocker and Groen is a pass-catcher.
What is certain is that new offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski will have flexibility in how he deploys the group.