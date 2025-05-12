Transfer Portal Tight End With Power 4 Interest Visits Kansas
After Keyan Burnett flipped from the Kansas Jayhawks back to Arizona, Lance Leipold’s squad has been in dire need of tight end depth.
With the departures of Jared Casey and Trevor Kardell to graduation, DeShawn Hanika is the only remaining scholarship tight end with true NCAA experience on the roster.
Unsurprisingly, the Jayhawks are searching for new options wherever they can find them, and they might have found their Burnett replacement in Boden Groen.
Groen, a transfer from Rice, reportedly visited Kansas this past Thursday and Friday.
A JUCO product, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end spent the past three years at Rice before entering the portal as a graduate. He amassed 60 receptions, 556 yards, and three touchdowns during his tenure with the Owls.
Although he was limited to just four games in 2024 due to an injury, Groen will return to the field next season with one year of eligibility remaining.
Groen took a visit to Wisconsin prior to his trip to Lawrence and has received interest from other Power 4 schools like Michigan State, Duke, and Pittsburgh.
According to 247 Sports, Groen is the highest-ranked uncommitted tight end transfer in the country.
Currently, the Jayhawks are banking on Hanika to be the team's top pass-catching tight end. Hanika initially transferred to Kansas after being suspended from Iowa State for the entire 2023 campaign, but he missed last season with a torn Achilles.
Leyton Cure is projected as the second-string tight end on the depth chart, with Jaden Hamm and Carson Bruhn trailing.
Groen may not be a flashy player, but he would certainly be a welcome addition to the Jayhawks this late in the transfer portal cycle.