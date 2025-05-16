Raheem Morris Speaks out on Falcons UDFA at Rookie Minicamp
The Atlanta Falcons didn't draft Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant. But even with Bryant having the ability to choose his first NFL team as an undrafted free agent, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris suggested there was little doubt Bryant would come to Atlanta.
"I knew what he can do. I knew what he was capable of," Morris told reporters at rookie minicamp. "Whoever we were competing with basically didn't have a chance.”
That's not to say Bryant entered the 2025 NFL Draft as some unknown prospect from a tiny school. Although it was at Kansas, which isn't exactly a football hot bed, Bryant played in the Big 12. Most NFL analysts expected the cornerback to be a Day 3 selection.
But after going undrafted, he became a well-known free agent. The most well-known in history according to Morris.
“Cobee is the most famous undrafted player I've ever been around. I mean, my kids know him," Morris said at Falcons rookie minicamp. "It's unbelievable, all the stuff that he has and the accolades. But, when you go back and watch the tape, you're not shocked that he's well known.
"The amount of players that he's played against and the guys that he's able to compete against when you watch his tape is exciting. We were fortunate enough to be able to bring him here on a 30 visit and to get a chance to meet with him and get around him and really find some real interest and be able to grow."
The Falcons drafted two defensive backs in the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. But the team received criticism for not selecting an outside cornerback. Third-rounder Xavier Watts is a safety, and fourth-round pick Billy Bowman Jr. is expected to compete for snaps in the slot.
Morris, though, said not drafting an outside cornerback allowed the organization to recruit Bryant following the draft.
At Kansas, Bryant made first-team All-Big 12 three consecutive seasons from 2022-24. The cornerback posted at least three interceptions in all three campaigns.
He's athletic and instinctive. He's now motivated too after not getting drafted.
The Falcons are bringing back both of their starting cornerbacks, AJ Terrell and Mike Hughes, from the 2024 roster. Fellow cornerbacks Clark Phillips III, Natrone Brooks and Lamar Jackson are on the Falcons offseason roster too. All three appeared in games for the Falcons last season.
But with Terrell the lone exception, none of those players, including Hughes, are guaranteed anything based on how they performed last year. Bryant could very well carve out an immediate role in the Falcons secondary.
That should be exciting to not just Morris, but Falcons fans too.