USA TODAY Reveals New Bowl Projections for Kansas After Week 0 Win
The Kansas Jayhawks were very impressive in their 2025 season opener against Fresno State.
They came out on top with a 31-7 victory to advance to 1-0 on the year and are set to round out their nonconference slate with Wagner and a road tilt at Missouri.
Despite missing out on bowl eligibility last season after a disappointing 5-7 finish, it is very possible that Lance Leipold and KU return to postseason play for the third time in four years.
USA TODAY columnist Erick Smith recently put out a preseason bowl projection for every school across the country, and Kansas was included.
Kansas Football Bowl Projection: Armed Forces Bowl vs. Army
The Jayhawks are projected to face reigning American Athletic Conference champion Army in the 2025 Armed Forces Bowl, according to Smith. It would be the second-ever meeting between the two programs and the first since 1922.
The projection also reflects what CBS Sports released in the preseason, though it had KU against Memphis in the Armed Forces Bowl rather than Army.
Both predictions suggest that Kansas is expected to hover around bowl contention throughout the season, but expectations in Lawrence have risen after the opener.
The Jayhawks' offense looked sharp under star quarterback Jalon Daniels, who threw three touchdowns and completed 18-of-20 passes. Defensively, KU was equally dominant, holding Fresno scoreless after its first possession and forcing three turnovers.
Even with the losses of Devin Neal in the backfield and cornerbacks Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson in the secondary, Leipold’s squad did not look overmatched.
The transfer portal played a major role in reshaping the roster, and several new additions shined immediately.
Ball State transfer receiver Cam Pickett hauled in 73 yards and two scores in his first game as a Jayhawk. South Carolina transfer linebacker Bangally Kamara also made a big play with a strip sack that forced a turnover.
KU appears to have one of the more talented rosters in the Big 12 if all of the new pieces continue to mesh together, but much of the team’s ceiling depends on Daniels. He will need to cut down on turnovers and improve his decision-making from a year ago when he threw a career-high 12 interceptions.
For now, many outlets believe the Armed Forces Bowl is a fitting destination for the Jayhawks. But the upcoming matchup at Missouri could dictate just how high KU’s postseason stock climbs.
That game might carry more weight than any other this year and could determine whether bowl projections like these hold up or whether Kansas football pushes its way into bigger opportunities.