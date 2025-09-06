Weather Report and Game Conditions: Kansas vs. Missouri in Week 2
The Border Showdown between the Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers is finally here after a 14-year wait since the last meeting. It could be the most significant game of the Lance Leipold era as KU looks to finish nonconference play with a perfect 3-0 record.
There will be 60,000+ fans in Faurot Field cheering on the Tigers at kickoff. Will weather conditions play a factor in today's matchup?
Kansas vs. Missouri Weather Conditions
Although it was overcast with clouds scattered throughout Columbia on Friday, fans are in for much better weather today.
There is expected to be partly cloudy conditions from 1-3 p.m. that could overlap with kickoff, but nothing but sunshine is expected afterward.
Humidity will rise to as high as 90% in the early morning and will eventually dip into the low 40% for a manageable gameday experience. It starts gradually rising again around 5 p.m. CT, though that should not interfere with the game time.
A potential weather factor could be the wind, which is expected to travel 10 mph North at the time of kickoff with gusts up to 19 mph. That could have more of an adverse effect on Missouri than Kansas given the Tigers' current kicking situation.
Could Wind Affect Missouri's Freshman Kicker?
In an unfortunate turn of events, MU star kicker Blake Craig tore his ACL in the season opener and will be out for the entirety of the 2025 season after undergoing surgery on Tuesday. Craig connected on 24-of-34 field goal tries a year ago, hitting six 50+ yard kicks with a season long of 56 yards.
As a result, Mizzou is turning to true freshman Robert Meyer as its placekicker. He hit all four extra point tries vs. Central Arkansas last time out but is as inexperienced as they come, let alone entering a game of this magnitude.
Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz admitted Meyer has some things to work on ahead of the Border Showdown earlier this week.
"(Meyer’s) got a great leg. It's just confidence and understanding conditions, right?" Drinkwitz said. "He's always been able to kick. So, you know, he’s just got to have confidence he can do it in front of sold-out crowds, which is always, you know, a nervous thing to do."
"And then conditions change, so being able to adjust and adapt to wind, cold, humidity, dampness — all those things affect the kicker and the ball flight, so those will be things that he has to adjust to as we continue to practice."
KU is better off at kicker than Missouri, with South Alabama transfer Laith Marjan kicking field goals. He hasn't missed any of his 10 kicks for the Jayhawks thus far in 2025 — eight extra points and two field goals — and went 16-of-17 on field goal tries last season.
The weather will certainly feel refreshing for those in the crowd, but watch out to see if it affects the Tigers' first-year kicker.