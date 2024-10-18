Top Big 12 Football Storylines For Week 8: Can Kansas Flip the Script?
There's no sugarcoating how bad the first half of the season was for Kansas; it was brutal, doubly brutal when preseason expectations were factored into the equation.
But the bye week was good for the Jayhawks, who've lost five straight, four by one score. And there's hope that the program can build back to respectability, one week at a time.
It all begins with this Saturday's visit from Houston, who's 2-4 and also coming out of a bye week.
Big 12 Storylines to Watch in Week 8
6. Does Oklahoma State Have Anything Left?
The Cowboys are skidding to three straight losses, the last two by more than three touchdowns. BYU is soaring to a perfect start.
If OSU has anything left in this once-promising season, it'll battle the Cougars Friday night in Provo in what will be a wild scene.
5. Sims 3.0
With Sam Leavitt out, 5-1 Arizona State is handing the ball to Jeff Sims for this week's trip to Cincinnati. Sims is nothing if not experienced, having already started games for Georgia Tech and Nebraska.
This is a key game with the Bearcats who are 4-2 and getting solid play from their QB, Brendan Sorsby.
4. Utah in the Red Zone
An inability to score touchdowns in the red zone is one of the underlying reasons Utah has not met expectations this fall. The Utes are 15th in the Big 12 in red zone TD conversions.
QB uncertainty has been a big factor. But now that Cam Rising is officially out for the year, rookie Isaac Wilson gets a chance to put his stamp on the offense, beginning with this week's TCU visit.
3. Kansas Reboot
The Jayhawks have a chance to rewrite their 2024 story, and it all begins with Houston's visit Saturday.
The Cougars are coming off their best game of the season, but so is Kansas QB Jalon Daniels. In the Arizona State loss, Daniels set season-highs in TDs and passing yards and didn't turn the ball over for the first time this fall. KU needs more of that guy to snap the five-game losing streak.
2. Big 12 Leaders Look to Stay Perfect
BYU, Iowa State, and Texas Tech are the last three teams still perfect in Big 12 play. All three are home and playing as considerable favorites versus Oklahoma State, UCF, and Baylor, respectively.
With pressure increasing and more people paying attention, can this trio get to Week 9 unblemished?
1. Can't-Miss Game Within the Game
The individual matchup every NFL scout wants to see in Week 8 is when Arizona has the ball Saturday afternoon versus Colorado. Wildcat Tetairoa McMillan could be the first receiver chosen in next year's draft. Buff Travis Hunter, who is expected to play, could be the first corner selected.
The winner of this high-stakes matchup will enjoy a sharp spike in draft grade by Sunday morning.
Kansas on Sports Illustrated
Kansas vs. Houston: Who Will Win? Betting Odds and Prediction for October 19, 2024