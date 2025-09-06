What D.K. McDonald Had to Say About Missouri Ahead of the Border War
D.K. McDonald didn’t sugarcoat his thoughts on Missouri heading into Saturday’s Border Showdown renewal. The Kansas defensive coordinator sees a Tiger offense that reminds him of elite units he's faced throughout his career.
He didn’t blink while saying Missouri can expose every weakness if he’s not prepared. McDonald's unlimited headache could be rival's signal-caller, Beau Pribula, a graduate transfer from Penn State who lit up Central Arkansas in Week 1.
“Probably one of the best that I’ve seen in college,” McDonald said while lauding Pribula’s dual-threat quality. “With his feet and his arm.” Such mobility factors like Pribula add layers of complexity that force defensive coordinators to account for designed runs where receivers can break free downfield.
McDonald also noted how impressive the quarterback looked even during his Penn State days, when he was "just behind another draft pick." He is not a pure talent, but occasionally his timing and opportunity-dictating quality can turn into danger.
Missouri's offensive explosion in their opener, 560 total yards, caught McDonald's attention immediately. "They're probably one of the most talented teams that I've seen since I've been in college," McDonald said, comparing them to a Baker Mayfield-led Oklahoma squad where "everybody was a draft pick on the team."
The physical profile Missouri presents creates matchup nightmares across the board. They're "big up front" with "fast guys on the edges" and one of the best running backs in the nation, Ahmad Hardy. McDonald sees a complete offensive attack that can hurt his team in multiple ways.
Meanwhile, Kansas' defense enters this showcase dealing with significant depth chart shuffles. The linebacker room has been hit hard by injuries, with Bangally Kamara’s status uncertain after a non-contact knee injury in practice. His replacement, Jon Jon Kamara, was ejected for targeting against Wagner, further testing the Jayhawks’ depth.
McDonald defended his player's intent while acknowledging the learning curve that comes with college football's targeting rules. "His aiming point was actually a good aiming point, but if the running back ducks down, then all of a sudden it's a penalty," he explained, calling it "a tough rule" that deserves another look from the rules committee.
The injury situation has offered a significant challenge to DC. However, he praised the depth they've built, noting how they have things in the game plan that can fit Bangally if he's able to get out there for them. Plus, they also have the packages designed for the backup players.
Taylor Davis represents the kind of development story McDonald loves to highlight. The redshirt sophomore safety started last season on the scout team, earned four starts, and has steadily grown into a leadership role.
The return of Dean Miller gives Kansas a major boost heading into this long-awaited rivalry game, the first Border Showdown in over a decade. McDonald emphasized how Miller's leadership remained strong even while injured, but having him back on the field helped take it up another level against Wagner.
The front seven overall looks strong, but injuries have reshaped the linebacker depth chart. However, it looks like with the backup, they are prepared enough to face the Tigers who are coming off a spectacular 61–6 win over the Bears.