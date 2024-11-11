KANSAS

Former Jayhawk Christian Braun Impressing Early in NBA Season

The Nuggets guard has made a massive jump in his third season

Jackson Langendorf

Nov 4, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

After spending three seasons at Kansas and finishing his Jayhawk career with a national title in 2022, Christian Braun was drafted in the first round to the Denver Nuggets. 

A winner wherever he’s gone, Braun played a small, but influential role (15.5 minutes per game) on a Nuggets squad that won the 2023 NBA championship.

After a solid second-year that saw Braun increase his averages in every major statistic to 7.3 points, 1.6 assists, and 3.7 rebounds, the former Jayhawk has taken a massive jump through his first ten games of this season.

Now a starter, Braun's putting up gaudy numbers, and at an unbelievably efficient rate. Averaging 16.3 points, 1.6 assists, and 5.4 rebounds, he's shot an impressive 55.2% from the field, along with 50% from long-range (3.4 attempts per game). 

Braun’s role has been highlighted by his ability to run the floor in transition and finish at the rim - or in many cases, above it. 

In the halfcourt, Braun has been an excellent cutter and spot-up shooter who plays well off Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. 

Defensively, at 6-foot-6 and 218 pounds, Braun can guard multiple positions and creates deflections (1.8 blocks + steals per game).  

Between the growth of Braun and consistent excellence of three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and star point guard Jamal Murray, the Denver Nuggets are off to a quick 7-3 start and appear poised for yet another deep postseason run. 

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

Kansas Basketball: 3 Takeaways from Thrilling 92-89 Victory Over No. 9 North Carolina

WATCH: KJ Adams Electrifies Crowd as Kansas Leads North Carolina

Where Does Bill Self Rank Among the Greatest Coaches in Kansas Basketball History?

Lawrence native Zeke Mayo leads Kansas over North Carolina

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF