Former Jayhawk Christian Braun Impressing Early in NBA Season
After spending three seasons at Kansas and finishing his Jayhawk career with a national title in 2022, Christian Braun was drafted in the first round to the Denver Nuggets.
A winner wherever he’s gone, Braun played a small, but influential role (15.5 minutes per game) on a Nuggets squad that won the 2023 NBA championship.
After a solid second-year that saw Braun increase his averages in every major statistic to 7.3 points, 1.6 assists, and 3.7 rebounds, the former Jayhawk has taken a massive jump through his first ten games of this season.
Now a starter, Braun's putting up gaudy numbers, and at an unbelievably efficient rate. Averaging 16.3 points, 1.6 assists, and 5.4 rebounds, he's shot an impressive 55.2% from the field, along with 50% from long-range (3.4 attempts per game).
Braun’s role has been highlighted by his ability to run the floor in transition and finish at the rim - or in many cases, above it.
In the halfcourt, Braun has been an excellent cutter and spot-up shooter who plays well off Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
Defensively, at 6-foot-6 and 218 pounds, Braun can guard multiple positions and creates deflections (1.8 blocks + steals per game).
Between the growth of Braun and consistent excellence of three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and star point guard Jamal Murray, the Denver Nuggets are off to a quick 7-3 start and appear poised for yet another deep postseason run.