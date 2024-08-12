Kansas Basketball Lands Northern Illinois Transfer Guard; Morning Call, August 12
David Coit, a standout transfer from Northern Illinois University. Coit, a junior guard who made waves in the Mid-American Conference (MAC), is set to join a Kansas team with national championship ambitions in the upcoming season.
Coit, who stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs 175 pounds, committed to the Jayhawks on Saturday and was a key player for Northern Illinois, earning National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Second Team All-District honors and Third Team All-MAC recognition last year. During the 2023 season, Coit showcased his scoring prowess, averaging 20.8 points per game, the second-highest in the MAC and 24th nationally. He also contributed 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game across 29 starts.
As he transitions from a mid-major program to the Big 12 Conference, Coit will face the challenge of competing for playing time in a highly competitive Kansas roster. The Jayhawks, under the leadership of coach Bill Self, have been focused on adding depth to their squad after last season's shortcomings. Coit’s ability to adjust to the higher level of competition and contribute to the Jayhawks' backcourt will be critical as Kansas pursues another national title.
Did you Notice?
Joel Embiid received his Gold medal after competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Former Kansas long distance runner Sharon Lokedi narrowly missed the podium at the Olympic Marathon, placing fourth.
Former Jayhawks Quarterback Jason Bean delivered his first NFL touchdown in the preaseason on Sunday.
Countdown to Kansas' 2024 Football Season Opener:
17 days.
Check out our social media...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @JayhawksOnSI
- Facebook: Kansas Jayhawks On Si
- YouTube