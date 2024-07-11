Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Opens up About Travis Goff; Morning Call, July 11
The annual Big 12 Media Days wrapped up on Wednesday, as Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold, quarterback Jalon Daniels, among other Jayhawks, took the mic to discuss the upcoming season.
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark also spoke about Kansas football, but also acknowledged Jayhawks athletic director Travis Goff.
"He's one of the best leaders I've been around," Yormark said. "I love Travis. He's an aggressive thinker, he's very transparent, which I love, and he's all in. He's all in on Kansas for all of the right reasons. He wants Kansas, the athletic department, the brand to ascend to the top of collegiate athletics. I think Kansas is very fortunate to have him and he's the right leader at the right time for where those guys want to go."
Did you Notice?
- Kansas starting pitcher Dominic Voegele discussed his time with the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team: "It was an awesome experience being able to play on the Collegiate National Team and getting to compete with some of the best college baseball players in the country," Voegele said. "Having the opportunity to represent our country and KU was such an honor and something I would recommend to everyone that has the opportunity. I had a great time playing with Team USA and being around all the other guys. It is definitely something I look forward to next year and I hope I get another opportunity to represent our country!"
- Former East Tennessee State University All-SoCon Second Team member Tommy Barth transferred to Kansas baseball. Barth recorded a .317 batting average, five home runs and 27 RBIs this past season.
- Jayhawk legends Lynette Woodard and Wayne Simien will represent Kansas in the first-ever Big 12 Alumni Council. The Council was created to leverage the experience and expertise of some of the Big 12’s most notable student-athlete alumni as the Conference enters a new era. These alumni will provide guidance and insights surrounding a variety of topics, including brand building, athlete relations, storytelling, digital content and much more.
- Kansas track and field standout Dimitrios Pavlidis was named Second Team Academic All-America by College Sports Communicators.
- Kansas product and Indiana Pacers rookie Johnny Furphy had some fun with a pop culture trend.
Countdown to Missouri's 2024 Football Season Opener:
49 days.
