Kansas Football Set to Make NFL-Sized Impact at Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold addressed the media at the 2024 Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas on Wednesday, sharing insights about the upcoming season, including a significant shift in the Jayhawks' home game locations. All four of Kansas' Big 12 home games this year will be played at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs, presenting a unique opportunity and challenge for the team.
Leipold acknowledged the logistical and strategic adjustments required for playing in an NFL stadium.
"We're practicing on grass more than we ever have," Leipold said, indicating the team's efforts to adapt to the different playing surface. "We'll continue to find ways to do that. All our home games—the first two are at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. That's going to be different, gauging—anytime you've got to gauge weather conditions as it goes, I think we have an outstanding relationship with the Chiefs, and any other nuances that we need to be aware of, we'll have—we'll be educated on."
Despite the excitement of playing at Arrowhead, Leipold expressed some regret for his senior players who won't experience the newly renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
"Part of me feels bad that they don't get to play in Lawrence or get a chance to play in the new stadium renovated site," Leipold said. "But then there's a part that's excited because much like we pick venues like this to hold Media Days, we have a chance to play at an NFL stadium for conference football games. I think the four gentlemen here today would tell you that locker room's pretty excited about it and we're going to have to be ready to go. And it is what it is. We can't control it."
Leipold also emphasized the team's commitment to maintaining their high standards and not using the new environment as an excuse.
"We're not going to slow down the investment that our university has made," Leipold said. "We're not going to use anything that might be new as an excuse, and we're going to find a way to play our best football yet."
With over 30 seniors on the roster, the team is poised to make the most of this opportunity. Leipold remains confident in his squad's ability to adapt and perform at Arrowhead as the team focuses on preparation and execution as they head into the 2024 season.
"I feel very confident that our offense will continue to be diverse and multiple and many things we're doing and continue to grow, Leipold said. "And I think with the returning weapons that we have, that was going to be imperative that we continue with terminology and things that we're doing so the players could continue to operate in such a way."