Brian Borland Discusses Culture of His Defense; Morning Call, August 2
The Kansas football defense finished in the middle of the Big 12 in most categories last season, but even though the Jayhawks' current schedule is tougher, defensive coordinator Brian Borland is pleased with how his unit has responded to the added pressure.
"I think we have built a good culture in that way where guys don't appear to be threatened, even though there's good competition," Borland said during Thursday's press conference. "That to me is the hallmark of good culture within your program and there's really good leadership within your players that are willing to take the time and coach guys up. I can hear guys do that on a one-on-one basis or even in the back of the line. That is refreshing and encouraging and that's just part of letting our defense grow and improve."
As a team, Kansas finished last season with a 9-4 record, the program's best since 2007. The Big 12 Conference believes the Jayhawks can continue this success ahead of this upcoming season as the team was placed at the fourth spot in the 2024 Preseason Poll, their highest preseason ranking since the Big 12 adopted a non-divisional format in 2011.
Did you Notice?
- Kansas football defensive coordinator Brian Borland spoke about how the Jayhawks have progressed throughout the offseason.
- Kansas University announced on Thursday that it will be starting a new project called "The Gateway District." Here's are more details on the new addition to the north entrance of campus.
- Kansas transfer guard AJ Storr opened up about his and the Jayhawks' expectations for next season.
- Kansas freshman Carla Osma will represent Spain in the upcoming FIBA U18 Women's EuroBasket tournament.
- Kansas tight end Jared Casey is one of 111 FBS players who were named to the Wuerffel Trophy watchlist. The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy honors student-athletes who are inspired to serve others and make positive impacts on society
- Kansas women's soccer was named a recipient of the 2023-24 College Team Academic Award for the 18th time in program history. The team finished with a 3.65 cumulative GPA for the 2023-24 academic year.
- Former Kansas football standouts and current Houston Texans wide receiver Steven Sims, Jr. and Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker faced off in the NFL Hall of Fame Game, which was the first preseason game of the year.
- Kansas football will host its second annual Lawrence Kickoff Party at South Park on Mass Street on Saturday, August 24 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. CT. The Lawrence Football Kickoff Party is the last of three football kickoff events, the first one taking place in Wichita on August 6th and the second one taking place at Corinth Square in Prairie Village on August 16th.
Countdown to Kansas' 2024 Football Season Opener:
28 days.
