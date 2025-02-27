Bryce Foster Shakes Up Kansas Football O-Line with 20-Pound Weight Loss
Kansas offensive lineman Bryce Foster is looking leaner and meaner heading into the 2025 season.
The former Texas A&M transfer has shed 20 pounds during winter workouts, now sitting at 310 pounds, and could be an even bigger force in the trenches for the Jayhawks this fall.
Foster was a rock on Kansas' offensive line in 2024, starting all 12 games and helping the unit allow just 10 sacks all season—one of the best marks in the country.
However, despite some strong offensive line play, Kansas struggled down the stretch in 2024. After a promising offseason, the Jayhawks faltered in a lot of early-season matchups, finishing the year with a 5-7 and missing out on the Big 12 title race.
A combination of injuries, inconsistency at quarterback, and defensive struggles kept them from making a serious push.
The Jayhawks also leaned on their dominant run game, averaging 211.4 rushing yards per game, and Foster played a big role in making that happen.
His performance earned him Second Team All-Big 12 honors, and with a leaner physique, he could become even more effective. This could also potentially be the result of a targeted cut and bulk regimen.
No matter which way it goes, Foster is set to be a big part of the offensive line for the Jayhawks.
As he continues to develop, there’s a lot of potential for him to really shine and step up as a leader, helping to protect often-injured Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels in 2025 once more.