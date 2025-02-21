ESPN Analyst Joe Lunardi Delivers Strong Take on Kansas Basketball
Kansas basketball under Bill Self has been the gold standard of consistency in college basketball.
For two decades, the Jayhawks have been perennial contenders, never failing to land better than a 4-seed in the NCAA tournament.
Over 20 consecutive appearances, they’ve only found themselves in that position four times. In fact, half of those appearances have been as a 1-seed, not even counting the 2020 tournament that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So when ESPN's Joe Lunardi dropped a reality check on the current state of Kansas basketball, it raised some eyebrows.
According to Lunardi, the Jayhawks are set to enter the tournament as a 7-seed in the Midwest.
"To be fair, Kansas is a true six on our seed list (No. 22 overall)," Lunardi explained on X, "but was bumped down to avoid an early-round conference conflict."
Still, the 7-seed placement is a major shock for a program that has long been known for its regular season consistency and its near-annual placement as a high seed in the tournament.
Lunardi also pointed out that Bill Self’s teams have never faltered like this in the Big 12.
"Self never lost more than six Big 12 games in a season before last year (10-8)," he noted. "He’s sitting on seven league losses this season, so far."
For a team that was widely regarded as the preseason No. 1, the current struggles are especially jarring.
While Lunardi acknowledged that this could just be a brief blip in Kansas’ extended run of success, he didn’t shy away from the reality that this situation could mark a bigger shift.
“It’s probably just a blip in a two-decade run of dominance,” Lunardi said. “If it isn’t, all we can do is tip our hats to the passing of greatness.”