‘Just Keep Fighting’: Former Kansas Golfer Gary Woodland Wins Houston Open

Former Kansas men’s golf legend and Kansas Athletics Hall of Famer Gary Woodland came away with an inspiring win this weekend at the Houston Open after finishing the tournament 21-under and five shots ahead of Nicolai Hojgaard.

It was the fifth career victory for Woodland and his first since winning the U.S. Open in 2019. More incredibly, it was his first win since having life-saving brain surgery in 2023 to remove a lesion that was causing him severe anxiety and fear of death due to its placement on his amygdala.

Woodland, who was spotted using a Jayhawk themed yardage book in the final round, was overcome with emotion after sinking his final putt of the afternoon on Sunday. Tears flowing down his face as the crowd chanted his name, he was quickly embraced by his caddy Brennan Little and then his wife Gabby Woodland – who has been by his side through all the ups and downs over the past few years.

“We play an individual sport out here, but I wasn’t alone today,” Woodland said following the win. “I got a lot of people behind me – my team, my family … Anybody that’s struggling with something, I hope they see me and don’t give up. Just keep fighting.”

https://x.com/PGATOUR/status/2038378622310899753?s=20

In a recent interview with Golf Channel, Woodland opened up about his struggles with PTSD since returning to professional golf after having surgery. He spoke about how it caused him to frequently hide in bathrooms just to cry during rounds and how difficult it was to mask the fear and anxiety he was feeling.

But after going public with his struggles, Woodland told reporters earlier this week that he felt like he got “a thousand pounds” off his back. That showed in the tournament this weekend as he appeared to play more freely than he had in a long time.

And by winning the Houston Open, Woodland has now qualified for the upcoming Masters Tournament taking place April 9-12 in Augusta, Georgia, where you can bet he’ll be a fan favorite as he has been in nearly every tournament he’s participated in since making his return to golf.

Woodland has always been an easy person to root for. He’s considered to be one of the most liked and respected golfers on the tour since turning pro after graduating from KU in 2007.

That’s why his comeback is one of the most inspirational stories in sports, and his win in Houston this weekend may be the greatest moment thus far of his hard-fought career.