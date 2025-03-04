Kansas Basketball Drops Second Straight Game in Loss to No. 3 Houston
Kansas Basketball lost its second straight game in a Big 12 heavyweight matchup to No. 3 Houston, losing 65-59 in Fertitta Center on Monday.
For the first time since the 1982-83 season, the Jayhawks have lost at least nine conference games, making this season Bill Self's worst year in his tenure as the Kansas head coach.
The Cougars dominated the game all night long from the pace of play, to shot attempts and rebounds. However, the Jayhawks wouldn't go quietly.
Kansas - who shot better than Houston - was only down by three at halftime and led several times throughout the game, but didn't hit enough threes and didn't come up with the big plays late.
Hunter Dickinson, KJ Adams Jr. and David Coit were the only Jayhawks in double-digits. Dickinson posted his 13th double-double of the season, finishing with a team-high 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Adams Jr. continued his hot stretch with his third straight game in double digits finishing with 15 points. Coit came off the bench and delivered with 14 points, shooting 4-for-6 from three in 29 minutes.
The Cougars looked like a team that could make a deep run later in March in their win tonight, but Kansas was still in the game down three with 19 seconds to play. Houston put it away on the free throw line and closed it out.
L.J. Cryer led Houston with 22 points with 18 of those coming in the first half. Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan and Mylik Wilson also found themselves in double digits in the hard fought victory.
By the Numbers
Offensive Rebounds: The Cougars dominated the Jayhawks, 17-5 on the offensive glass leading to more opportunities for second chance points.
Turnovers: Once again, Kansas found itself losing the turnover battle on Monday, 20-6 in favor of Houston.
Field Goals: The Cougars took 26 more shots than the Jayhawks did.
Box Score Highlights
Kansas:
Hunter Dickinson 17 PTS 12 REB
KJ Adams Jr. 15 PTS 9-for-10 FT
David Coit 14 PTS 4-for-6 3PT 4 AST
Houston:
L.J. Cryer 22 PTS 8-for-15 FG
Emanuel Sharp 12 PTS 6 REB
Mylik Wilson 10 PTS 5 REB 6 AST