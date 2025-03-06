Kansas Receives More Favorable NCAA Tournament Draw, CBS Sports Projects
How dangerous could Kansas be when the NCAA Tournament comes around in less than two weeks?
It appears the Jayhawks will be a six or seven seed (for now) which means the first round matchup is a little better than a tossup before a second round opponent who has valid Final Four expectations.
A deep run into the tournament's second weekend (Sweet 16 or better) won't be easy, but its still doable if things fall right for the Jayhawks.
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports released his updated NCAA Tournament projections on Thursday and in it, has a path for Kansas to make a potential run.
CBS Sports' Jerry Palm's Latest NCAA Tournament Projections
Jerry Palm's latest NCAA Tournament bracket projection for CBS Sports was released on Thursday, March 6, and puts Kansas as a seven-seed in the South region. Perhaps more importantly is who else is in Kansas' half of the region.
After a projected first round date with Georgia, a second-round matchup would then come most likely against Wisconsin, who Palm projects as a the two-seed in the South. It's not Bo Ryan's Wisconsin as this Badgers team can score a lot more than we're used to seeing, but is 8-4 over it's last 12, which isn't overly impressive considering its a two-seed.
Awaiting in the third round would figure to be Texas A&M or Arizona who are the three and six seeds according to Palm.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take
Perhaps this is a little bit of making chicken salad out of you know what, but as I was once told regarding potential Homecoming dates back in high school, beggers can't be choosers.
Kansas basketball is broken in terms of the standards Bill Self has held the program to over the last 20 years. That doesn't mean it's not talented, however.
If Kansas were to actually get handed this draw on Selection Sunday I wouldn't be quick to pick it to go far, but all things considered its about as favorable as Jayhawks fans could ask for following a trying regular season.