KU Fans, Lawrence Residents Embrace Team Algeria Ahead of World Cup Opener vs Argentina

In today’s world, there are dozens of things used to divide us from one another. From politics to religion to money, there is no shortage of these causes of opposition.

But the one constant source of unity throughout the years has been sports – and that has never been more true than what’s been happening in Lawrence, Kansas, during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The University of Kansas and the residents of Lawrence have welcomed the Algerian men’s national team with open arms as they utilize Rock Chalk Park – home of KU soccer, KU softball, and KU track & field – for their base camp during the World Cup these next several weeks.

Jayhawk fans showed their support right from the start by packing Rock Chalk Park for Algeria’s community training session held on Thursday night. The KU band even learned the Algerian national anthem for the occasion.

One Jayhawk in attendance was KU soccer head coach Nate Lie, who gleamed about having a World Cup team in Lawrence.

“This is such an amazing event,” Lie said. “The energy here is something I’m not used to, you know walking into our match facility and being on the other side of the curtain is an unsettling experience, but it’s really neat … It’s neat from a culture perspective, it’s fun seeing some of the best players in the world play and just really exciting.”

Great night at Rock Chalk Park for Algeria’s Community Training Session 🇩🇿#RockChalk x @LesVerts pic.twitter.com/qYzsgjKyel — Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) June 12, 2026

As part of their stay in Lawrence, the Algerian team – also referred to as Les Verts (French for “The Greens” or Les Fennecs (“The Fennec Foxes”) – took a trip around KU’s campus to visit some of the KU Athletics facilities.

The Algerians took batting practice at Hoglund Ballpark, practiced their field goal kicking skills at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, and got a few shots up inside Allen Fieldhouse.

To further show support for the team's presence in Lawrence, local artist Stan Herd – known for his intricate large-scale earthworks pieces etched into crop fields near Lawrence – created an Algerian flag on the grounds of KU's campus in front of the KU mascots and dozens of spectators.

This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a college town like Lawrence to host a World Cup team, and it appears that KU fans, the city of Lawrence, Lawrence residents, and soccer fans in the area have put their best foot forward to make the Algerian team feel at home as they prepare for their first World Cup match since 2014.

Algeria takes on reigning World Cup champion Argentina and global superstar Lionel Messi at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Tuesday night. The game starts at 8 p.m. CT and will be broadcast live on FOX.