Kansas to Host Blue Blood in Highly Anticipated Preseason Scrimmage

After months of rumors, an official date has been set for a scrimmage between two of college basketball's premier programs. Kansas and Duke will square off in Allen Fieldhouse in an exhibition contest on Oct. 25 as part of each school's preseason slate.



The news was confirmed by both KU and Duke's athletic departments. The event will be called the Blue Blood Classic and the Jayhawks will return to Cameron Indoor in 2027 for the second half of the home-and-home.

This matchup will be the third and final exhibition of KU's preseason slate. The Jayhawks will open preseason play on Oct. 16 against Pittsburg State during Late Night in the Phog before hosting Louisville five days later on Oct. 21.



However, the matchup against Duke is the one fans will be waiting for. The Blue Devils are projected to be a top-three team entering the season and are another ACC powerhouse that should help Kansas prepare for the regular season.

Duke's roster, led by fifth-year head coach Jon Scheyer, features 5-star recruits Cameron Williams and Deron Rippey Jr., along with returning standouts Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer. The Blue Devils reached the Elite Eight last season and would have had a legitimate shot at the national championship if not for Braylon Mullins' heroic game-winning shot that ended their season.

With Duke now on the schedule, there is no doubt this is the toughest preseason slate the Jayhawks have faced in recent memory. One notable difference, though, is that all three exhibitions will be played in Lawrence after Kansas traveled to Illinois, Arkansas, and Louisville for preseason contests over the past three years.



Since this game will be played inside legendary Allen Fieldhouse, the Jayhawks have a good chance to come away with a victory regardless of Duke's preseason ranking. Although it won't count toward either team's record, it should be the most competitive exhibition Kansas plays and a terrific event for everyone involved.