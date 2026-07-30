The Punishments Facing Argentina After FIFA Open Full World Cup Investigation

The fallout from the 2026 World Cup continues, with FIFA opening a formal investigation into conduct from Argentina throughout the tournament.

Just days after FIFA president Gianni Infantino praised Argentina’s “professionalism” in a leaked letter to his Argentina Football Association (AFA) counterpart, soccer’s global governing body have confirmed they are taking a closer look at La Albiceleste for a number of issues both on and off the field.

With those accused now given the chance to respond before a final verdict is reached, here are the potential punishments lying in wait for Argentina.

The Falkland Islands Banner

Argentina’s celebrations after beating England may have breached regulations. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

It was after the semifinal victory over England that the spotlight intensified on Argentina.

As the squad celebrated their win, the players unfurled a banner which read “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” (The Falklands are Argentine), referencing a group of islands with the same name close to Argentina but operated as a British Overseas Territory. A 74-day war over the islands in 1982 resulted in the deaths of 649 Argentinian and 255 British soldiers.

Regardless of the context, FIFA regulations prohibit “using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature,” and the AFA has previously been punished for a similar banner.

Before a friendly against Slovenia in 2014, the entire Argentina squad posed with a significantly larger banner with the same message, earning a fine of 30,000 CHF ($37,000).

The banner displayed during the recent World Cup was far smaller and much more amateurish, shared between a smaller group of players—predominantly Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez and Giovani Lo Celso. Those involved could face specific sanctions, as was the case in 2012 as South Korea’s Park Jong-woo received a two-match ban for a banner supporting the Korean occupation of the Liancourt Rocks.

More recently, after Spain’s Euro 2024 final win over England, Rodri and Álvaro Morata were banned for one game by UEFA for chanting “Gibraltar is Spanish” during their celebrations.

World Cup Final Brawl

Leandro Paredes (center) sent Gavi to the ground. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Leandro Paredes: Three counts of assault

Three counts of assault Nahuel Molina: Two counts of assault (one completed, one attempted), one count of unsporting behavior

Two counts of assault (one completed, one attempted), one count of unsporting behavior Roberto Ayala: One count of assault

One count of assault Thiago Almada: One count of unsporting behavior

The World Cup final ended in ugly scenes as an on-field brawl between both teams erupted. Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes is facing the most serious charges after physical altercations with Eric García and Gavi, who faces his own charge of unsporting behavior.

Right back Nahuel Molina appeared to ignite the incident by clashing with Rodri, while assistant manager Roberto Ayala’s attempts to justify an altercation with Dani Olmo have been laughed off by the Spain star.

Those found guilty of assault are likely to face bans. The FIFA Disciplinary Code promises suspensions of at least three matches for violent conduct or any forms of assault, with extended bans possible depending on the severity of the incident.

Argentina currently has no fixtures scheduled but is expected to be involved in the next international window, which will begin on Sept. 21 and include a total of four matches before Oct. 6. Should punishments be handed out before then, any suspensions would begin immediately and do not require the player in question being involved in the squad.

FIFA does have the power to enforce global bans, although none of those involved in the World Cup final brawl are expected to face such severe sanctions.

Other Charges

The AFA is facing its own charges. | Tomas CUESTA/AFP/Getty Images

The AFA has also been charged with a handful of other rule breaches. Several relate to the conduct of supporters throughout the tournament, while there are also accusations of late kickoffs and a “failure to comply with match and security protocols.”

Such charges are not particularly rare and usually lead to comparatively small fines, although much will depend on the specifics of the charges against supporters.

Associations around the globe have previously faced stadium bans, either partial or total, for offensive chants from supporters. Some of those punishments have been suspended for a certain period, acting more as a deterrent against any future misconduct.

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