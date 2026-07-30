Man Utd’s Wild Transfer Links With World Cup Star Confirmed by Agent

Mario Jara, the agent of Paraguay national team goalkeeper Orlando Gill, has confirmed that discussions with Manchester United have taken place while insisting that the “time is now” for his client to cash in on his World Cup fame with a transfer.

Gill caught the eye between the posts as Paraguay made a shock run to the round of 16, dumping historic giant Germany out of the tournament along the way. The towering goalkeeper was spuriously linked with United among several other clubs in what seemed like the sort sort of fanciful speculation which dominates the aftermath of major tournaments, but Jara revealed that there was some truth to the talk.

“We’re in talks with English clubs, as well as some in Germany. There were preliminary discussions with Manchester United. We’ve only received two concrete offers. We’re in the midst of negotiations,” Gill’s former club manager turned representative told DSports Radio.

“The sale is close—now is the time. We have to handle this very carefully because there are a lot of factors involved. It’s the perfect opportunity for him to take a leap forward in his career. He’s ready and capable of playing in any league, without a doubt.”

It’s been a wild few weeks for Gill which he could scarcely have envisaged as recently as last year.

The 2026 World Cup Hero and Villain

Orlando Gill will never forget this tournament. | Matt McNulty/FIFA/Getty Images

Gill went through more narrative arcs this summer than a Game of Thrones character. Coming into the World Cup, the 26-year-old was upheld as a people’s champion given the personal turmoil he has suffered through to even make it to the global stage.

It was only in September 2025 that Gill made his senior international debut, keeping a clean sheet as World Cup qualification was secured against Peru. “We had nothing, and Orlando sold his jerseys from the club where he was playing at the time to cover the expenses,” Gill’s wife Melissa Ávalos revealed after the match, reflecting on the health struggles she and her child Lautaro Daniel suffered after his premature birth three years earlier.

“Our son fought for his life, and his dad was always there. He sold everything.”

After mustering just two top-flight appearances in Paraguay, Gill initially joined Argentine side San Lorenzo’s reserves in a murky deal. The goalkeeper was signed at the same time as Maximiliano Zelaya whose father Mariano, a business man, music producer and apparent agent, orchestrated the dubious arrangement. It would take more than a year and a glut of injuries for Gill to earn his professional debut, but he never relinquished that position thereafter.

Yet, all that good will threatened to be washed away after he shipped four goals in a humiliation against the U.S. on opening night.

“Everything he went through at the World Cup wasn’t easy, especially the 4–1 loss to the United States,” Gill’s agent Jara recalled. “A lot of influential people spoke out.”

However, the representative would add: “He has a great ability to handle those kinds of situations.”

Gill subsequently shut out Türkiye and Australia to set up a round of 32 tie with Germany. The European behemoth had all of the play and canceled out Julio Enciso’s opener but could not find a winner, thanks largely to Gill. The 6'5" octopus between the posts made six saves and then denied Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade in a triumphant shootout.

Kylian Mbappé would not be denied from 12 yards by Gill, whose attempts to put France’s captain off in the round of 16 did not go down well with the Real Madrid forward. Mbappé notably refused to shake his hand at the final whistle.

Will Man Utd Seal a Deal for Gill?

Michael Carrick is still finalizing his squad. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Despite notably name-checking Manchester United, it remains mightily unlikely that Jara will get his client through the door at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick has a number of gaps to plug in his roster, but goalkeeper isn’t one of them. Senne Lammens is the obvious No. 1, Karl Darlow has been signed from Leeds United as an able deputy while Tom Heaton was given a contract extension to keep the vibes high as the third choice.

“We’re trying to finalize this as quickly as possible for everyone’s benefit,” Jara warned. “It would be very important for San Lorenzo; hopefully it will come to a successful conclusion.” However, that conclusion almost certainly won’t be Manchester United.

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