What Bill Self Said Following Historic Kansas Basketball Loss to BYU
Following Kansas basketball crushing 91-57 loss to BYU on Tuesday night, Bill Self spoke candidly about the team’s performance and what needs to change moving forward.
“Well, the thing about it, we need to regroup, you know, get away from each other for a day and go home and hopefully be able to, you know, a lot of times with teams, there needs to be something happen to pull everybody together that is us against the outside,” Self said, reflecting on the team’s need for a reset.
“And, you know, we’re going to have an opportunity to do that for sure. So a lot of teams go through it. We just haven’t been through it much at all in a long time. But certainly we’re going to go through it this time.”
Self continued, emphasizing the importance of self-reflection and unity.
“So all we have of each other, and we’re going to have to be strong for each other and be good teammates and good leaders and understand that, you know, if we need to look in the mirror, all of us, then what can we do to change the momentum?”
The head coach didn’t hold back when discussing the team's lack of focus and commitment, especially on the defensive end against the Cougars.
“Tonight we were one foot in, one foot out in how we guarded and a lot of other things right from the jump,” Self said. “It was crystal clear how we wanted to try to guard them. And right from the jump, we doubted it and ended up hurting ourselves right there early.”
It was clear that Self felt the loss was a wake-up call for the team.
“That was disappointing to be outworked, out-athletic’d, out-skilled. We’re not that bad of a basketball team but certainly were tonight."
Self's overall thoughts?
"It was awful. We’re all embarrassed.”