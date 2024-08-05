Where Kansas Football is Ranked in the 2024 Preseason Coaches Poll
The Kansas Jayhawks are back in the national spotlight, securing the No. 24 spot in the preseason US LBM Coaches Poll, as announced on Monday. This marks Kansas' first appearance in the preseason Coaches Poll since 2008, signaling a resurgence under head coach Lance Leipold.
Kansas' return to the rankings comes on the heels of a strong finish to the 2023 season, where they were ranked No. 23. The Jayhawks made four appearances in the poll throughout the season, peaking at No. 23 on October 29, 2023. This preseason ranking is only the third in Kansas' history, with previous appearances at No. 13 in 2008 and No. 24 in 1996.
The 2024 season kicks off for Kansas on Thursday, August 29, with a home game against Lindenwood at Children's Mercy Park. The Jayhawks, led by standout quarterback Jalon Daniels and star cornerback Cobee Bryant, are poised for a potentially historic season, with aspirations for the Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Kansas joins an elite group of five Big 12 Conference teams in the preseason poll. Utah leads the way at No. 13, followed by Kansas State at No. 17, Oklahoma State at No. 18, Arizona at No. 21, and Kansas rounding out the group at No. 24.
The complete poll ranking features powerhouse programs, with Georgia topping the list, followed by Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, and Alabama rounding out the top five.
US LBM Coaches Poll Preseason Top 25
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points received)
1. Georgia (46), 1364
2. Ohio State (7), 1302
3. Oregon, 1228
4. Texas, 1223
5. Alabama, 1077
6. Ole Miss, 1019
7. Notre Dame, 969
8. Michigan, 944
9. Penn State, 889
10. Florida State, 867
11. Missouri, 808,
12. LSU, 742
13. Utah, 665
14. Clemson, 657
15. Tennessee, 621
16. Oklahoma, 609
17. Kansas State, 416
18. Oklahoma State, 359
19. Miami, 292
20. Texas A&M, 273
21. Arizona, 230
22. North Carolina State, 216
23. USC, 199
24. Kansas, 186
25. Iowa, 148
Others receiving votes: Washington 123; Louisville 95; Virginia Tech 64; SMU 47; Memphis 44; Boise State 30; Auburn 25; West Virginia 22; Wisconsin 17; Liberty 15; Iowa State 15; Kentucky 12; Florida 11; South Carolina 10; North Carolina 6; UNLV 5; Maryland 5; UCF 4; Texas Tech 4; UTSA 3; Tulane 2; Texas State 2; Nebraska 2; Colorado 2; Appalachian State 2; Troy 1; Syracuse 1; Miami (OH) 1; James Madison 1; Air Force 1
Read More:
ESPN Analyst Greg McElroy Predicts Playoff Potential for Kansas Football
Check out our social media...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @JayhawksOnSI
- Facebook: Kansas Jayhawks On Si
- YouTube