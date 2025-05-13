Kansas Football Targets Former NFL Star’s Son in Recruiting Move
The Kansas Jayhawks have one of the most talented recruiting classes in the country for the upcoming graduating year. 247 Sports rates Lance Leipold's 2026 class the eighth-best nationally.
KU has yet to receive a commitment from a recruit in the Class of 2027, but that could soon change.
The Jayhawks recently extended an offer to Brophy Prep wide receiver Donovan McNabb Jr. — and yes, he is related to that Donovan McNabb.
An incoming junior at his high school, McNabb Jr. began receiving Power 4 offers earlier this year. Top programs like Arizona, Iowa State, and Minnesota have expressed interest in him.
McNabb Jr. is relatively undersized at 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, though he has plenty of time to fill out his frame.
His father, Donovan, holds one of the most storied careers in Philadelphia Eagles history. He made six Pro Bowl teams, led Philly to a Super Bowl appearance in 2005, and retired with a franchise-leading 37,276 passing yards.
Syracuse is another school to offer McNabb Jr., which is to be expected considering his father graduated there in 1998.
More importantly, Kansas continues to pursue talent in its Arizona pipeline.
The Jayhawks received past commitments from Arizona-based recruits like DJ Warner, Carter Lavrusky, Aundre Gibson, and 2025 pledge Anderson Kopp, who attended Brophy Prep as well.
Coming off a 10-3 season last year, Brophy Prep is gearing up for another successful campaign. According to the school, McNabb Jr. reeled in nine receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore.
McNabb Jr. may not project as a game-changing quarterback like his dad, but with the insight of a former NFL star who knows exactly what a receiver needs to do, he has the tools to become a serious weapon.