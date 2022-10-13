Brad White Still Searching For Complete Game From Wildcats' Defense

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White is still looking for a complete four-quarter performance from his side of the football.

The Wildcats currently carry a top-20 defense through the first six games of the season, according to Football Outsiders. Statistics back up what's been a fantastic start for White's group:

Allowed 24 or fewer points in all six games

Allowed 98 points so far this season, fewest in the first six games since 2018 (83 in the first six games).

Allowed fewer than 400 yards in all six games

Despite that, a 24-14 loss to South Carolina left a bad taste in the mouth of the Kentucky DC:

"It wasn't good enough. I thought the guys competed in the first half, not that they didn't compete in the second half, but it wasn't our standard," White said. "There were too many plays in there, missed tackles was a big issue. Some of the run fits that we haven't missed...from the perimeter we have to be better there, we had a couple of missed opportunities in that second half."

The defeat made two in a row for the Cats, though the defense allowed just over 20 points in both affairs.

Plenty of blame was pointed in the direction of the offense and lack of production, but in the eyes of White, minor miscues on the defensive side played just as big of a part in the losses.

"It's little things, and that's what we've stressed this week. Little errors can get magnified because it trickles over to somebody else's job and the way that the system and the scheme is designed," White said. "I think some guys try to do too much in certain opportunities. If you try to do too much, you get exposed in big plays. We've got to play better, crisper."

Mississippi State's offense provides one of the biggest tasks of the season for UK, having scored 39-plus points in five of its six games played. The Bulldogs are 10th in the nation in offensive touchdown rate (.453) and 14th in offensive drive efficiency (scoring value gained or lost per offensive drive) at 1.15.

"We've got to put a full game together. Football's not just 30 minutes, it's not 45, it's 60," White said. "What we need is to come out fast and then stay strong throughout, that's what we have to do."

Through the first five games of the season, Kentucky allowed a combined 15 points in the second half. Against South Carolina, the Cats gave up 17 points in the back half in what turned out to be a losing effort.

The Bulldogs have made a habit out of getting out in front early, as they've had the lead at halftime in all six games played this season. Kentucky may need another strong final 30 minutes defensively if it wants to give the offense a chance at going toe-to-toe with the air raid.

When push comes to shove, Kentucky relies on it's usually-stellar defense. If the offense remains stagnant, even with Will Levis back at quarterback, it may require some extra help from the other side of the ball if the Wildcats want to avoid a three-game losing streak for the second year in a row.

Kentucky Football News

Will Levis is Expected to Play Against Mississippi State

Jacquez Jones is the Biggest Name Missing From the Week Seven Depth Chart

More on Kentucky's Injuries here

Current Bowl Projections for Kentucky

The Cats Picked Up a Commitment From an In-State Punter on Monday

Eli Cox and Octavious Oxendine Have Been Selected to the Comeback Player of the Year Watchlist

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.