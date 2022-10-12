Eli Cox, Octavious Oxendine Tabbed to Comeback Player of the Year Watch List

Junior center Eli Cox and junior defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine have both been selected to the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award watch list.

The award recognizes college football student-athletes from all divisions of college football for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances. At the conclusion of each season, in a vote by a panel of writers, editors, and sports information directors, three college football student-athletes will be honored as Comeback Player of the Year Award winners at the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

After playing the first nine games of the 2021 season at right guard, Cox went down with a hand injury against Tennessee. The injury required surgery and was diagnosed as a torn flexor digitorum profundus (FDP) tendon in his left little finger, ending his season.

He was unable to use his hand properly for 14 weeks.

In his return, he moved over to the center position to fill in for NFL Draftee Luke Fortner. He is currently on the Outland Trophy Watch List for the nation’s top interior lineman.

Oxendine's sophomore season was cut short midway through the fourth quarter against LSU, as he tore and flipped the lateral meniscus in his right knee.

Prior to the injury, he had three tackles, including the first two quarterback sacks of his career. He was still named the SEC co-Defensive Player of the Week for his performance.

The offseason was a positive one for Oxendine, as he dropped 30 pounds in the lead-up to the 2022 campaign. He's acquired 14 tackles and two quarterback hurries in six games this season.

Kentucky has had winners of the Comeback Player of the Year Award two years in a row. Offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey was a winner in 2020, while J.J. Weaver earned the award a year ago.

