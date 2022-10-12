Skip to main content

Mark Stoops Expects Will Levis to Play Against Mississippi State

"Barring any setbacks," Kentucky is expecting to have its star QB back under center this Saturday

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops provided a positive update on quarterback Will Levis during Wednesday's SEC teleconference. Expectations are that he'll be back under center this Saturday against Mississippi State. 

“Obviously, it’s important to get our quarterback back, get him out there. He’s been able to practice the first couple days of the week. We’ll see how it goes today,” Stoops said. “Right now it seems like he’ll be healthy, barring any setbacks. Obviously that brings a lot of energy to our team.”

Stoops went on to say that he believes Levis will be "at or near full strength." 

Levis was still listed on the week seven depth chart after missing the South Carolina matchup due to turf toe. He was a game-time decision against the Gamecocks after being reported as questionable as early as three days before Kentucky's 24-14 loss.

Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello confirmed the status of the star QB after practice on Tuesday, citing that he was indeed back to practicing:

"He's day-to-day right now, so i'm not going to get into all that stuff right now with Will but, he's out there today...trending the way we'd hope he'd trend," he said. 

Wildcats Today will have updates on the status of Levis in the lead-up to Saturday night's matchup against Mississippi State

