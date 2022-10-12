Dane Key Wearing Wrap On Wrist and Hand In Practice, Expected to Play as Normal

Wide receiver Dane Key became the latest name on a long list of Kentucky players who have picked up some sort of injury, when he left the Wildcats' game against South Carolina in the fourth quarter.

After UK's defeat was all but finalized, Key couldn't reel in a pass from backup quarterback Kaiya Sheron, resulting in the freshman immediately walking to the sideline, grabbing at his wrist and hand, seemingly in agony.

On Tuesday, Key spoke to the media following practice with a noticeable wrap on his right wrist and hand. He called it precautionary in the lead-up to Kentucky's game against Mississippi State.

"My hand is feeling really good, this is all just to protect it a little bit more," he said.

Key went on to say that there was no structural damage to the hand, and that the wrap would come off before the game on Saturday.

In six games this season, Key has caught 19 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns. All three of those scores came in his first trio of games, already putting him in a tie for the UK freshman single-season record, equaling the mark of three by Derek Abney in 2000 and Tommy Cook in 2001.

Fellow wide receiver Tayvion Robinson also went down against the Gamecocks, leaving the game in the third quarter and not returning. Head coach Mark Stoops had no update on the Virginia Tech transfer at his game-week press conference on Monday, though Robinson was still listed on the week seven depth chart.

Kentucky has already had seven offensive starters or role players miss time this season due to injury. To put it bluntly, the Wildcats need to remain full-strength in the wide receiver room in order to try and get back on track, putting consistent points on the board.

