Kentucky Adjusting Without Defensive Leader Jacquez Jones

All eyes were surrounding the quarterback spot for Kentucky last week, as Will Levis' status became the focal point in the lead-up to the Wildcats' loss to South Carolina.

Levis was eventually ruled out, meaning redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron would make his first career start under center. The offense sputtered for four quarters, as a lack of a team captain and leader was an obvious issue.

On the defensive side, the Cats were also quietly without a leader.

Senior linebacker Jacquez Jones left the Ole Miss game on Oct. 1 with an injury and did not return after heading to the locker room. He was listed on the week six depth chart, but was eventually ruled out against South Carolina after being labeled as "doubtful" by head coach Mark Stoops.

After providing no updated timeline at his game-week press conference ahead of Mississippi State on Monday, Stoops mentioned that Jones was unlikely to play again this weekend at the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday.

Jones led the Cats in tackles in 2021, and is currently second on the team with 31 in five games played.

The Ole Miss transfer is one of four starters on defense who has missed time this season. Defensive coordinator Brad White acknowledged how important Jones is on the field as both a football player and a leader, and how his defense is having to deal with playing a seventh game in a row.

"Obviously, (Jones') production, but his leadership and his presence, you feel that," White said of the LB. "Just like everybody else across the country, we've felt it in various games, we've had to deal with injuries, but everybody does."

In Jones' place at the inside linebacker spot is junior D'Eryk Jackson. In the loss to South Carolina, Jackson was third on the team in tackles with six, including two TFL.

"I thought D'Eryk stepped up and played a really solid football game," White said. "Still a couple of plays that he could have played better, but he made some really big plays. he's continuing to progress. That's apart of this game, injuries occur, next guy steps up."

Veteran DeAndre Square, the only Wildcat with more tackles than Jones, is well aware of how the defense suffers when he doesn't have his usual linebacker-mate next to him on the field.

"We miss his presence, he's another vocal leader that we're missing out on, a guy that loves football," Square said. "Obviously you miss him, he makes plays all the time, whenever you can add a playmaker to your defense you always want it."

Kentucky's defense is coming up against a potent offense this weekend, as the Bulldogs have scored 39-plus points in five of its six games played. Miss State is 10th in the nation in offensive touchdown rate (.453) and 14th in offensive drive efficiency (scoring value gained or lost per offensive drive) at 1.15.

Not having Jones in the middle of the park will take a toll as Bulldogs' QB Will Rogers looks to pick apart a battered and bruised Kentucky defense.

