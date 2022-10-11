Is Kentucky Just in Utilization of Chris Rodriguez?

Kentucky is 0-2 with star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr in the backfield.

The expectation was the arrival of the now fifth all-time leading rusher in program history would jolt the somewhat-underachieving offense to a new height, giving the Wildcats that extra juice on the ground and through the air.

Instead, UK has turned in its two lowest-scoring performances of the season, failing to reach 20 points against both Ole Miss and South Carolina. It's been no fault of Rodriguez, however.

In his season-debut in Oxford, the senior tallied 77 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, while adding 40 yards on three catches. Last Saturday, he bulldozed the Gamecocks' defense, running for 126 yards on 22 attempts.

The uptick in carries against South Carolina was good to see for the RB, as it was apparent his game-legs were wearing down over the course of his first game back in action on Oct. 1.

“I think the anxiousness in the game, the breathing, the things that go on, you can’t replicate that no matter how great a shape you’re in," UK head coach Mark Stoops said of Rodriguez on Monday. "I think that’s the difference in playing games or not. (Rodriguez) is in great shape. It’s a matter of feeling that pressure and feeling the breathing, seeing the holes, that type of thing. And, of course. you get better with the more reps you have.”

While his production has been as good as normal in his two-game stint, there's been an unfortunate pattern developing in the back half of games. Cats Illustrated's Jeff Drummond unveiled this stat showcasing how little Rodriguez has been used in the final quarter of the last two weeks:

The answer as to why UK isn't handing the rock to its thumper late in games is rather simple to Stoops—His team hasn't been winning down the stretch in these last two games, and they haven't been able to run as many plays as they'd like to in the first place.

South Carolina's eventual 24-7 lead in the fourth quarter paints that picture. The Gamecocks opened the second half with two scoring drives, one of which lasted 14 plays and seven minutes.

Rodriguez ran the ball 16 times for nearly 100 yards in the first half, but only six times in the final 30 minutes, four of which came in the third quarter.

"They had the ball, we didn’t. I think we had nine plays without a penalty (in the third quarter). He ran it four times, then the game’s out of touch after that," Stoops said. "We utilized him how we needed to in the first half, I wish the fumble didn’t happen, there’s some things I wish you could do over, but we were using him and getting that five yards and six yards. I think it’s plays and team, that’s going to put you in that position.”

Make no mistake about it, it's hard to come back from a multi-score deficit by running the ball heavily. Despite that, multiple factors still pointed towards getting the football in the hands of Rodriguez as being the best option for what was a sputtering Kentucky offense last weekend against South Carolina.

Without quarterback Will Levis, the dangerous passing game was nearly nullified. The offensive line could not keep up with the persistent SC pass rush, and there was a clear lack of intensity in all three phases.

So why not hand it off to your best player and see what happens?

The Gamecocks' rushing defense was a clear liability, as it was allowing 4.4 yards-per-rush (98th in the nation) entering the UK matchup. In Rodriguez's 22 rushes, he averaged 5.7 yards. There was no fatigue late either, as all six of his final carries went for at least three yards.

After the loss to South Carolina, Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello echoed Stoops' thoughts on keeping the run game apart of the offense when you're behind, noting that it's not all about the play-calls, especially when miscues and procedural penalties get in your way.

"Chris makes a huge difference. When you're behind, it's hard to keep going," he said. "At some point, you can churn out the five, six-yard runs and all that, but you need to also convert on third down to stay out there when you're playing that way, you gotta take care of the football, you can't take sacks, you can't jump offsides...false starts."

While fair points, it's not like there was any better option on that side of the football for the Wildcats. Redshirt freshman quarterback Kaiya Sheron did a solid job in a tough spot, managing the game the best he could, but there was clearly going to be a lack of production in the passing game.

Whether Levis is under center or not, there should be no excuse as to why Rodriguez doesn't have the football in his hands on a consistent basis throughout all four quarters of every game for the rest of the season.

Another opportunity to get C-Rod going presents itself this weekend, as Mississippi State's defense is statistically just as bad, if not worse than South Carolina's, allowing 4.5 yards-per-rush this season.

If Kentucky wants to pull its season from the negative trajectory it's currently on, Scangarello's offensive prescription should call for a heavy dose of its top offensive weapon.

