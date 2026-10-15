Three Things to Know about the Oklahoma Sooners

On Saturday, Kentucky will begin the back-half of the 2026 regular season on the road down in Oklahoma. After a 5-1 start with two top 10 wins, the Wildcats are getting ready for a challenge that they can't take lightly if they want to keep their hot start going and playoff hopes alive.

Ahead of Saturday night's game, here are three things you need to know about the Oklahoma Sooners, led by head coach Brent Venables.

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables celebrates after the game against the Texas Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense is the heart of this Oklahoma team

With a struggling offense, Oklahoma has had to lean almost entirely on its defense and that is why the unit is one of the best in the SEC. The Sooners have the #28 scoring defense in the entire country, as well as #7 in passing defense, #39 in rush defense, #25 in preventing explosive plays, and 3rd overall in third down defense in college football. In their upset win over #1 Texas this past Saturday, 27-24, they came away with two huge interceptions, one of those for a touchdown. They're going to be leaning on that side of the ball against Kentucky.

Don't let John Mateer's struggles fool you

Quarterback John Mateer has been the biggest talk in the struggles of Oklahoma's defense, but its their one dimensional play that has hurt them. In years past, Mateer was able to create explosive plays with playmakers around him, but he has not had that this season and his numbers and efficiency have taken a hit. But, don't let the struggles fool you, because he still is a former Heisman candidate and just led his team to a huge upset win, and maybe exactly the result he needs to get his team going. Also, his dual-threat ability, which Kentucky has been known to struggle with in the past, is something to keep in mind.

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) throws the ball during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turnovers, efficiency issues have hurt their offense

One of the biggest reasons for Oklahoma's struggles on offense aside from the lack of explosive plays is both due to turnovers and efficiency. Mateer has thrown four interceptions this season in comparison to his eight touchdowns, and even has a few fumbles. He has thrown an interception in all but one of his games, even throwing two against New Mexico. That really hurts he and the offense's efficiency. Combine that with the lack of playmakers around him and on the ground in the running back room, and the offense has a lot of things to work out as one of the worst scoring offense and third down offenses, ranking 101st and 126th in each.

As you can see, Oklahoma is a defense-heavy team with a quarterback who doesn't seem to have the help around him to be successful this season after he led the Sooners to the playoff last season. They're looking to keep the momentum going after upsetting Texas.

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