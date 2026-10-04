Will Stein explains the decision on Kentucky's game-winning two-point conversion

The Kentucky Wildcats got a thrilling overtime win on Saturday in Columbia against the South Carolina Gamecocks. After starting off down 17 points, Kentucky climbed back, eventually earning a huge victory in overtime. Following their comeback, it was a straight dogfight. After South Carolina scored first in extra time, Will Stein made a bold decision to go for two after his team responded with a touchdown, and it paid off big.

Will Stein was asked after Kentucky's 35-34 win what went into his very bold decision to go for the win instead of taking the simple route of tying the game with a extra-point and creating the possibility of a second overtime. BBN will love his answer and the confidence that came with it.

Just going to leave this right here.



📺 - SEC Network pic.twitter.com/LdlCIjnP59 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 4, 2026

"We decided right at the beginning of overtime," Stein told the UK Sports Network's Tom Leach. "The momentum kind of swung back to them after regulation. I did a poor job with the clock management towards the end. That was really bad by me, so it felt like if we were able to go down there and score, our best chance to leave this place with a win was to go for two and go for the win. And great execution by our guys, great protection check by Kenny to get him protected, to step up in the pocket, deliver it back on a hitter line-type throw, really with the toe tap, and yeah, the rest is history."

Kentucky came back from down 17 points to start the game. They then went into halftime down 20-10, and through a very strong third quarter, the Wildcats were able to climb back and took their first lead of the game heading into the fourth. From there, it was a back-and-forth game and it lead to a historic moment in overtime. Yet another historic milestone in the first year of the Will Stein era.

After the game, Will Stein said his team's comeback gave off Comeback Cats vibes. That's exactly what his team had to do to get the big win, and it was capped off by an epic two-point conversion.

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