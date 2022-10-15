Big Blue Madness: Bradshaw Commits, BBN Gets First Look at Women's and Men's Teams

Aaron Bradshaw Commits Before Madness Begins

Around a half-hour before Big Blue Madness even began, Big Blue Nation received the best news of the night, as 5-star center Aaron Bradshaw announced his commitment to Kentucky. Bradshaw is ranked as the No. 4 recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

He joins a top-notch '23 Class, which includes No. 3 Justin Edwards (SF), No. 13 Rob Dillingham (PG) and No. 44 Reed Sheppard (CG).

Women's Team Introduction

BBN was first introduced to the new-look 2022-23 Kentucky women's basketball team, which is no longer without superstar Rhyne Howard.

After winning the SEC Tournament last season, head coach Kyra Elzy is replacing a bolt-load of talent. Four new faces enter from the transfer portal, as forwards Adebola Adeyeye (Buffalo) and Ajae Petty (LSU) will look to make an impact in the paint, while guards Maddie Scherr (Oregon) and Eniya Russell (South Carolina) will add to a stacked backcourt.

Graduate student Blair Green returns after missing the entire 2021 season due to a ruptured achilles suffered in an exhibition before the start of the year. She'll look to lead the Cats alongside veterans Robyn Benton and Nyah Leveretter. Point guard Jada Walker also returns for her sophomore season after becoming a key player in her freshman campaign.

Green would go on to defeat Scherr in the championship of the 3-point contest, her second win in a row. The Harlan County, Ky native shot 33 percent from deep in her last full season in 2020.

The entire roster can be found here.

Kentucky will open the season on Nov. 7, taking on Radford inside Memorial Coliseum. The entire WBB schedule can be found here.

Former Wildcats In Attendance

Before the men's team was brought out, BBN welcomed a few former Wildcats home to Rupp Arena:

Brandon Knight

Tyler Ulis

Kevin Knox

Nick Richards

Hamidou Diallo

Bam Adebayo

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

Star-studded with some of the most important players of the John Calipari era.

Men's Team Introduction

It's year 14 of the Calipari era, and once again he's fielded a star-studded group thats expected to compete for that elusive ninth National Championship.

Freshman duo Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace will suffice as the young guys on the team, while returnees include point guard Sahvir Wheeler, forwards Jacob Toppin, Daimion Collins, Lance Ware and reigning unanimous National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe.

CJ Fredrick is back at shooting guard after missing the entire 2021 season due to a left hamstring injury. The Iowa transfer is expected to produce high shooting numbers for the Wildcats, much like Kellan Grady did a season ago.

Out of the transfer portal, guard Antonio Reeves enters the fray from Illinois State and will play an important role for the Cats. He even went on to take down Fredrick, Livingston and Toppin in the 3-point shootout.

Toppin would go on to be voted the dunk contest champion, despite landing just one dunk. He beat out Collins and Livingston.

The entire roster can be found here.

The men's team will also open its season at home on Nov. 7, welcoming the Howard Bison to Rupp Arena. The entire 31-game slate can be found here.

Calipari would close out the night with a few words, finishing with this:

"This is a group that i'd say you'll have some fun watching and be proud of."

