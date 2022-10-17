Skip to main content

Kentucky MBB Ranked No. 4 in Preseason AP Poll

The Wildcats are the top-ranked SEC team in the preseason poll

The preseason AP Top 25 Poll for the 2022-23 college basketball season is here. 

After bowing out in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament a season ago, the once-again revamped Kentucky Wildcats check in at No. 4 in the brand new rankings. 

  1. North Carolina (47)
  2. Gonzaga (12)
  3. Houston (1)
  4. Kentucky (2)
  5. Kansas
  6. Baylor 
  7. Duke
  8. UCLA
  9. Creighton
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. Texas
  13. Indiana
  14. TCU
  15. Auburn
  16. Villanova
  17. Arizona
  18. Virginia
  19. San Diego State 
  20. Alabama
  21. Oregon
  22. Michigan
  23. Illinois
  24. Dayton
  25. Texas Tech

Kentucky received two first-place votes and is one of five SEC teams ranked. The Wildcats will take on eight currently-ranked opponents this season, including No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 5 Kansas and No. 8 UCLA. 

The Cats were ranked No. 1 in the brand new 2022-23 preseason KenPom ratings, released on Sunday.

Kentucky's regular season opener against the Howard Bison on Nov. 7 is just 21 days away. 

Kentucky Basketball News

The Wildcats Released Their Entire 2022-23 Schedule

UK and Gonzaga Will Play One-Another in a Six Year Series

Highlights and Numbers From Kentucky's Pro Day

Kentucky Target DJ Wagner Signed an NIL Deal with Nike

Freshmen Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston Are Projected to be First Round NBA Draft Picks

5-Star '24 Center Flory Bidunga Has Been Offered by Kentucky

Kentucky and Indiana are reportedly in discussions to play one-another in a multi-year series

Wildcats Today will have updates on scheduling, injuries, updates and more on Kentucky Basketball as the Cats near the start of their 2022-23 season.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

