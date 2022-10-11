Look: Kentucky Basketball Reveals New Away Uniforms

Kentucky men's basketball has released its brand new away uniforms for the 2022-23 season. The drop comes a little over a month after the team released its home uniform for the season.

The blue uniforms match the home whites, including the trim, stripes, gold logo...and yes, no checkerboard.

Kentucky Basketball News

The Wildcats Released Their Entire 2022-23 Schedule

UK and Gonzaga Will Play One-Another in a Six Year Series

Highlights and Numbers From Kentucky's Pro Day

Kentucky Target DJ Wagner Signed an NIL Deal with Nike

Freshmen Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston Are Projected to be First Round NBA Draft Picks

Wildcats Today will have updates on scheduling, injuries, updates and more on Kentucky Basketball as the Cats near the start of their 2022-23 season.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.