NBA Opening-Day Rosters Feature 27 Wildcats

Tuesday night will witness the beginning of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

As always, there will be former Wildcats scattered all over the pros. Kentucky leads all schools with 27 former players on opening-day rosters:

Bam Adebayo – Miami Heat

Devin Booker – Phoenix Suns

Brandon Boston Jr. – Los Angeles Clippers

Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers

Hamidou Diallo – Detroit Pistons

De’Aaron Fox – Sacramento Kings

Wenyen Gabriel – Los Angeles Lakers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

Tyler Herro – Miami Heat

Isaiah Jackson – Indiana Pacers

Keldon Johnson – San Antonio Spurs

Kevin Knox II – Detroit Pistons

Trey Lyles – Sacramento Kings

Tyrese Maxey – Philadelphia 76ers

Malik Monk – Sacramento Kings

Jamal Murray – Denver Nuggets

Nerlens Noel – Detroit Pistons

Immanuel Quickley – New York Knicks

Julius Randle – New York Knicks

Nick Richards – Charlotte Hornets

Olivier Sarr – Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe – Portland Trail Blazers

Karl-Anthony Towns – Minnesota Timberwolves

Jarred Vanderbilt – Utah Jazz

John Wall – Los Angeles Clippers

PJ Washington – Charlotte Hornets

TyTy Washington Jr. – Houston Rockets

In 13 seasons under head coach John Calipari, 45 players have been selected in the NBA Draft, including 34 first-round selections and three No. 1 overall picks (Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns and John Wall). He has a streak of 15 consecutive drafts with a first-round pick dating back to his time at Memphis. Calipari is one of only two coaches in the history of the sport to have four players drafted No. 1 overall (Derrick Rose – 2008, Wall – 2010, Davis – 2012, Towns – 2015).

Three Cats will be in action tonight, as Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers open the season against the Boston Celtics, while Anthony Davis and Wenyen Gabriel look to get the Lakers to 1-0, taking on the defending champs, the Golden State Warriors.

