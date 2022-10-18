NBA Opening-Day Rosters Feature 27 Wildcats
Tuesday night will witness the beginning of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.
As always, there will be former Wildcats scattered all over the pros. Kentucky leads all schools with 27 former players on opening-day rosters:
- Bam Adebayo – Miami Heat
- Devin Booker – Phoenix Suns
- Brandon Boston Jr. – Los Angeles Clippers
- Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers
- Hamidou Diallo – Detroit Pistons
- De’Aaron Fox – Sacramento Kings
- Wenyen Gabriel – Los Angeles Lakers
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder
- Tyler Herro – Miami Heat
- Isaiah Jackson – Indiana Pacers
- Keldon Johnson – San Antonio Spurs
- Kevin Knox II – Detroit Pistons
- Trey Lyles – Sacramento Kings
- Tyrese Maxey – Philadelphia 76ers
- Malik Monk – Sacramento Kings
- Jamal Murray – Denver Nuggets
- Nerlens Noel – Detroit Pistons
- Immanuel Quickley – New York Knicks
- Julius Randle – New York Knicks
- Nick Richards – Charlotte Hornets
- Olivier Sarr – Portland Trail Blazers
- Shaedon Sharpe – Portland Trail Blazers
- Karl-Anthony Towns – Minnesota Timberwolves
- Jarred Vanderbilt – Utah Jazz
- John Wall – Los Angeles Clippers
- PJ Washington – Charlotte Hornets
- TyTy Washington Jr. – Houston Rockets
In 13 seasons under head coach John Calipari, 45 players have been selected in the NBA Draft, including 34 first-round selections and three No. 1 overall picks (Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns and John Wall). He has a streak of 15 consecutive drafts with a first-round pick dating back to his time at Memphis. Calipari is one of only two coaches in the history of the sport to have four players drafted No. 1 overall (Derrick Rose – 2008, Wall – 2010, Davis – 2012, Towns – 2015).
Three Cats will be in action tonight, as Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers open the season against the Boston Celtics, while Anthony Davis and Wenyen Gabriel look to get the Lakers to 1-0, taking on the defending champs, the Golden State Warriors.
