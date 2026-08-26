A 2027 top five PG has included Kentucky in his top list of schools

With a busy spring and summer now wrapped up, it's time for recruits to really start focusing on their recruitments by cutting lists and setting visits. Kentucky is set to host a pair of top recruits in the coming months, a list that is sure to grow. Now, one of their top point guard targets has cut his list of schools.

On Wednesday, 2027 top five prospect Cayden Daughtry announced his top 14 schools and Kentucky is included, his first official list cut after his historic run at Peach Jam in July. Along with the Wildcats is Arkansas, Iowa, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Louisville, Florida State, Villanova, Providence, UConn, Tennessee, USC and Vanderbilit. As far as his biggest contenders, it's still very early in his recruitment as he has just one official visit currently set up, with a trip to Iowa coming on Sept. 11. More will be scheduled soon, but keep in mind we're in the early stages here.

Feb 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daughtry's recruitment blew up after his historic run at Peach Jam. Kentucky offered him after watching him in one of the May sessions of EYBL, but many schools started calling after Peach Jam. In North Augusta, he put on a show that was one of the best performances we've seen in years at the AAU level. The 6-foot point guard put his scoring ability on display, dropping 43 points on 4-7 shooting from deep, along with five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Daughtry even hit a huge three at the buzzer to send the game to its second overtime. Unfortunately, his magic ran out as his squad fell 84-83 in what was an instant-classic and a game that will be talked about for years. The five-star PG scored 30 points nearly every game at Peach Jam and never slowed down.

In his scouting report, 247 Sports' Adam Finkelstein had very high praise for Daughtry and how he fits among the top of his class.

"Daughtry is the most skilled player in high school basketball," Finkelstein said. "He has an incredible mastery of the ball at such a young age. He’s rhythmic and creative with his handle, drills deep shots off the dribble, has a great floater game, and advanced lay-up package, all of which is rooted in super soft hands and elite touch. It’s actually in the micro-details where he can differentiate himself though - the various pick-up points for his pull-ups, the way he can manipulate the degree of arc on his shots, vary his stride length through the lane, change direction on a dime without having to slow down, and the cadence of his dribble. If there is one area that is still unproven, it’s his three point shooting off the catch, since so many of his reps come off the dribble."

Cayden Daughtry you cannot be serious.



42 points and an ABSURD game-tying trey to send this to double overtime. What a masterpiece pic.twitter.com/LQbqzaqFET — Isaac Trotter (@Isaac__Trotter) July 16, 2026

As for Kentucky's involvement here, there hasn't seemed to be an uptick in chatter between the staff and Daughtry as many others have entered the fold since Peach Jam, but they were in attendance for his historic performance. We likely won't be getting much intel until official visits start being scheduled, so keep your eyes out for that as it would be surprising if Kentucky did not receive one.

Daughtry is among Kentucky's top targets at PG, as the others include Reese Alston, King Gibson, Beckham Black, and Nasir Anderson. We'll see how things shake out at the position, but you've gotta think he has the Kentucky staff's attention after the summer he had.

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