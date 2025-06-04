Former Kentucky coach John Calipari listed as candidate for New York Knicks coaching vacancy
Tom Thibodeau was fired as the New York Knicks head coach after the team lost to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, the Knicks will be looking for a new head coach, and an interesting name has popped up.
The name is former Kentucky coach and current Arkansas head coach John Calipari. The Hall of Fame coach has been coaching in college for a long time after a short stint in the NBA that led to him being fired by the Nets.
Tom Haberstroh of Yahoo Sports put out a list of candidates that made sense for the Knicks, and Calipari was atop the list.
Here is what Haberstroh had to say about Calipari in regard to the Knicks coaching vacancy, "There’s a man who knows how to win with Karl-Anthony Towns. This man also won an NBA Coach of the Year award and also happens to know what it’s like to hold an NBA coaching job in the Tri-State area. Step right up, John Calipari!"
Calipari seems quite happy coaching Arkansas, but it would be interesting to know if the NBA came calling if he would pick up the phone. Coach Calipari has had a lot of success as a head coach in college basketball, so it would be fascinating to see how his coaching style would translate to the NBA of today.
While it doesn't seem all that likely that Calipari will leave Arkansas to be the next head coach of the Knicks, it is something to monitor while they search for a new coach.