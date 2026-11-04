Kentucky continues to exceed expectations on defense

Kentucky went into the preseason thinking that defense would be a major weakness. Through the three exhibitions and one regular season game, that side of the ball has actually been a strength of theirs. Against Little Rock, the Wildcats held the Trojans to just 2-20 from three, while also grabbing nine steals and eight blocks. They followed that up by holding Texas Tech to 8-30 and UCF to 9-28 from three, and opened the season holding Manhattan to 7-26 there.

Back in early October, Mark Pope noted that his team would have to rely on its length on defense. But, that's not a bad thing, because the head coach has continued to stress to his team that 'length is our strength.' That has definitely showed through their four early games and is a big reason why they have been able to generate so many steals and deflections. Mark Pope talked after their season-opener about how his team has been able to use their length to their advantage defensively.

Oct 28, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts to the action during the second half against the UCF Knights at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"When we put this team together, we knew we would have to lean into our length," Pope said of his team's defense. "Length is our strength; we say that every day. You have to meet a threshold for length to be your strength. Your feet have to be good enough and your intensity has to be good enough and the length can have some play. It’s been connectivity and it’s been IQ. You know, we had some transfer mig issues in our ball screen rotations against UCF where you establish the most important guy, it is a certain rotational position. And then at times you have to transfer it before you close the door on the drive and kick game. And we didn’t do it well last game. We did it really, really well tonight. So, you see our guys making progress in fine parts of the game, and it’s exciting. Length is going to be our strength. We are going to rely on it, depend on it, it’s really important to us. We need to do it legally."

Nov 3, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope instructs guard Alex Wilkins (10) during the first half against the Manhattan Jaspers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest contributor on defense in Kentucky's season-opener was Alex Wilkins, who put up a program high in steals for a player in his debut with seven. "I think he has a massive upside in every part of his game," Pope said of Wilkins after the game. "What I've been really impressed with him throughout the preseason and tonight was the energy and how committed he is to competing on the defensive end and he's gonna grow if he'll keep that commitment. He's gonna grow and get better and I think his upside is high."

With Kentucky's offense starting to come along like we all expected, if they can keep this same intensity on defense, their ceiling is going to be very, very high.

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