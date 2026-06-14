Landing this international target would be massive for Kentucky's 2026-27 roster

Mark Pope still has one more spot to fill, and he once again is looking outside of the USA to try to fill this position. Jack Pilgrim of KSR reported earlier this week that Coach Pope has a new target and that player's name is Nikola Kusturica. He is a 6’8 wing from Serbia who currently plays his basketball for Barcelona.

A lot of times, when a college team goes after an international recruit, it seems like these players are often much older, but that is not the case with Kusturica. He is 17 years old, and he just turned 17 a month ago, so he is very young, and his best basketball is still ahead of him. Many believe that Kusturica is going to be a high pick in the NBA Draft, but he is a guy most expect to spend multiple years in college before heading to the league, like what happened with Jayden Quaintance.

6'8 09 Serbian wing Nikola Kusturica continues give some productive ACB minutes for Fc Barcelona



Kusturica's blend of length, versatility , shot making and ball-skills are among one of the best at his age.



Has a very high motor, and has been a very sound rebounder despite… pic.twitter.com/1lBFANRCpz — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) May 1, 2026

Here is what international scout Arman Jovic had to say about the Serbian wing, “Kusturica's blend of length, versatility, shot-making, and ball-skills are among one of the best at his age. Has a very high motor and has been a very sound rebounder despite having a slender frame, offers some fun playmaking and defensive flashes right now.”

There is a ton of upside on this Kentucky roster, so adding a player like Kusturica would make a lot of sense. Coach Pope has players like Braydon Hawthorne, Alex Wilkins, Malachi Moreno, Kam Williams, and Ousmane N’Diaye, who all have a ton of upside. If these players can tap into this upside, the Wildcats are going to have an excellent season.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts to a play during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

I have talked for weeks about Kentucky needing a good amount of these players to hit their upside for the Wildcats to be a true contender. Adding Kusturica just adds another name to that list, which will increase the likelihood that a good chunk of those players do hit their upside.

After watching the film on Kusturica, I am convinced that he is going to be a superstar. The things that he is doing at his age are incredibly impressive, and his best basketball is ahead of him. He is a great system fit for Coach Pope, so I believe the staff should go all in on the Serbian wing.

This is something to monitor over the next few days/weeks as Pope looks to add the final piece to the puzzle that is the 2026-27 Kentucky Wildcats.

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