Three players who must play well for the Kentucky Wildcats to make an NCAA Tournament run

Not many college basketball analysts believe that the Kentucky Wildcats are going to go on a run in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats have had issues all season long when it comes to consistency, which is why most don’t believe they could stay hot enough to win six tough games in a row.

There are a few players who will make or break the Wildcats chances of making a run. The three Wildcats that come to mind would all have to play well if this team is going to go on any kind of run over the next few weeks.

Let’s take a look at three players who will need to play well for the Kentucky Wildcats to make a run in the NCAA Tournament.

Three Kentucky Wildcats who must play well for Mark Pope’s team to make a run

Collin Chandler

Feb 28, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) reacts after making a three point basket during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The most important player for the Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament has to be Collin Chandler. Some might wonder why, and the reality is that the Wildcats are at their best when he plays well. When Chandler has a good game, the Wildcats often win, but when he struggles, this is when the Wildcats are liable to pick up some losses. He is the best three-point shooter on the team, and to beat Santa Clara and Iowa State, Kentucky will need its sharpshooting sophomore to get hot. Chandler got hot in the big dance last season, and fans would love to see it happen again.

Denzel Aberdeen

Mar 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) handles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Denzel Aberdeen has done an excellent job taking over as the point guard for this basketball team with Jaland Lowe injured, especially over the last few weeks. Aberdeen has been taking care of the ball, making smarter decisions as to when he should shoot, and racking up assists. In the first game, especially against Sanra Calra, the Wildcats will need Aberdeen to make good decisions with the ball as the Broncos get a bunch of steals. Aberdeen playing well is also going to decide how deep the Wildcats go in the NCAA Tournament.

Otega Oweh

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) dunks the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Last but definitely not least is the superstar for this Kentucky team, Otega Oweh. I almost left him off this list, knowing it is almost a certainty that he will play well every game, but for the Wildcats to make a second weekend or deeper run, he will have to be the best version of Oweh we have ever seen. Oweh needs to not settle for jump shots and do everything in his power to get to the rim. On top of the offense, he needs to stay focused on defense because when he is locked in, he is an elite defender.