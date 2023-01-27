Kentucky Target, 3-Star Lineman Woo Spencer Announcing Commitment on National Signing Day

Decision day is coming for 3-star lineman William "Woo" Spencer.

The No. 444 player in the '23 class — per the On3 Consensus — announced on Friday that he will make his collegiate decision on National Signing Day, Feb. 1, choosing between Kentucky, Louisville and Michigan State:

Spencer has been a target of the Wildcats for some time, as lead recruiter Vince Marrow was the first to make an offer in March 2021. Six other Power Five programs have since offered the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder, who's considered the No. 6 player in the state of Indiana, coming out of New Albany Senior High.

On Christmas Day, Spencer announced his final four teams, including the Wildcats, as well as Louisville, Mississippi State and Michigan State.

Marrow since made a visit to the see the lineman on Jan. 17:

247Sports National recruiting analyst Allen Trieu projects the D-lineman as a Power Five starter:

Two-way player in high school who could play either offensive line or defensive line come college. Bigger body, but well proportioned and looks college ready. Shows some twitch and has good quickness getting out of his stance. Strong, punches with violence on offense and can drive defenders backwards and into the ground. Power makes him hard to stop as a bull-rusher on defense. Has the same quickness off the snap there. Can be a big, strong zero-tech, but is a good enough athlete to move all around the line of scrimmage and play as a three or five-tech in certain situations. Needs to polish technique on defense, and regardless of position, will have to adjust to a much higher level of competition in college, but has the body type, strength and play demeanor to be a very good college player and potential NFL draft pick at either position.

The Wildcats added two D-linemen during the Early Signing Period in 3-stars Tavion Gadson and Tommy Ziesmer. UK's high school class is rated as the 32nd-best in the nation, while coach Mark Stoops and Marrow are still on the hunt to add more talent.

