Chris Klieman Shares Blueprint For Kansas State To Avoid Consecutive Losses
Kansas State Wildcats coach Chris Klieman is not looking to snap the streak of years since consecutive losses.
2021 is the last time the Wildcats were defeated in back-to-back matchups, but the loss to the BYU Cougars leaves the door open for this to reset. Kansas State is taking on the No. 20-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday afternoon.
"When you say that, A, I didn't know that, so thanks, and B, it has to come from within," Klieman said of losing a second straight game. "Coaches are one thing, but it's got to come from within, from our leadership, our guys taking ownership, raising their level of play and level of preparation. You bet us as coaches have to continue to push the right buttons, but that's going to be the interesting thing of how we respond."
Improving in the air is a must from sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson for the Wildcats to walk away victorious. He threw two crucial interceptions against the Cougars.
"I've never been a this game is so much more important than that one," Klieman shared. "You can never get ahead of yourself and talk about those things. You've got to work on the task at hand, and for us it's a big task this week."
MORE K-STATE NEWS
K-State Sophomore Quarterback Avery Johnson Eager To Show He Has Learned From Mistakes
NIL Has Helped K-State Coach Jerome Tang Attract National Recruits
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI