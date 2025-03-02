College Football Fans Have Mixed Reactions To Former K-State QB Will Howard’s Combine Debut
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard had his NFL Combine debut Saturday evening...with mixed results.
Howard failed to hit on several downfield passes, sparking criticism about his ability to play the position in the NFL. Howard's influx of weapons as a Buckeye was brought up as a point of concern when transitioning to a team that may lack that team structure.
Some even reduced him to his Kansas State form, where he was nowhere near Draft conversations.
"Looks very different without his receivers, his O-line, his running backs, and Chip Kelly calling plays," one user said. "Looks oddly a lot like he did at Kansas State."
Still, some supported Howard, citing his most recent season as a point of inquiry for the 2025 Draft.
Howard spent four years at Kansas State, throwing for 5,786 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions. He departed to Columbus to give himself a chance to compete among the nation's best.
Safe to say that Howard experienced a renaissance in his first year at Ohio State, watching his draft stock surge after a title run. Howard threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, adding another seven scores on the ground. He had 1,150 passing yards and eight touchdowns in the postseason, earning the CFP Championship Offensive MVP after compiling 288 total yards and two touchdowns against Notre Dame.
