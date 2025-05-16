Kansas State Makes Top 10 Cut For Shifty 2026 Georgia Running Back
Kansas State learned this week it is contention for one of the top running backs in Georgia.
Rising senior Kimauri Farmer announced the Wildcats were in his top 10 schools. The other finalists are Indiana, Kansas, UConn, East Carolina, SMU, Liberty, Georgia Southern, James Madison and Coastal Carolina.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Farmer is rated as a three-star recruit by ESPN.
Last year Farmer finished with 1,376 yards on 224 carries with 20 touchdowns for Carrolton High School. The Wildcats only have three recruits for the 2026 class. They are: linebacker Dejon Anderson of Putnam City (Okla.), offensive lineman Lamarcus Barber of Mill Valley (Kan.) and cornerback Brandon Ford of Crowley (Texas).
HYPE BEGINS FOR SEASON OPENER
This is the point of the season college football fans are starved for any news surrounding their teams.
There are 100 days until preparation begins for Week 0. The Kansas State Wildcats fortunately on the docket for the opening week when they play the Iowa State Cyclones in Dublin, Ireland. ESPN lumped the game among the most exciting of the early season.
The game was among eight listed. It included:
Nebraska vs. Clemson
Syracuse vs. Texas
LSU at Clemson
Notre Dame at Miami
Boise State at South Florida
Georgia Tech at Colorado
Alabama at Florida State
Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina
TCU at North Carolina
The Wildcats get a strong test out of the gates. The Cyclones are coming off losing to the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Big 12 championshp game. They rebounded by defeating NFL No. 1 pick Cam Ward and the Miami Hurricanes in the Pop-Tart Bowl. A year before, the Wildcats defeated North Carolina State in the same postseason game.
The Wildcats are looking to build on last year's strong finish. They defeated Rutgers in the Rate Bowl behind strong performances from quarterback Avery Johnson and running back Dylan Edwards.
Both are in position to improve on the previous season. Johnson enters as the starter for a second straight year after being a newbie. Edwards takes over the lead role in the backfield for DJ Giddens, who is now with the Indianapolis Colts.
MORE KANSAS STATE COVERAGE
Should Steelers fans pump brakes on Will Howard
What happened to Coleman Hawkins' NBA dreams?